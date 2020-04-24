Cinema Prequel to “The hunger games” is a done deal

Also back on Board, the producers, Nina Jacobson (54) and Brad should be Simpson. Members of the Schauspielcasts or a release date have not been announced yet.

The story of Coriolanus Snow

“The hunger games X: The song of bird and snake” plays around 60 years before the events that were presented with Jennifer Lawrence (29) as Katniss Everdeen, and Liam Hemsworth (30) as Gale Hawthorne once on the big screen. In the Prequel the 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the focus, the later ascends to the tyrannical rulers of panem.

“‘The hunger games X: The song of bird and snake’ is creative and exciting and brings the world in new and complex dimensions,” praises Joe Drake, the Chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, the new feature film. You could hardly wait to start production.

spot on news