Chris Evans’ new series is Horror of a different kind

Almost 10 years, Chris Evans was to see Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen. With Concealed (in the Original Defending Jacob), the adaptation of William Landays novel, he wants to conquer the streaming world in his first series starring role. A gripping Thriller that’s not worth it splendor only for Fans of Chris Evans’ Beard came from.

Concealed: Where can I stream Chris Evans’ new series?

Concealed with Chris Evans: What is it all about?

The life of the district attorney, Andy Barber (Chris Evans) is at first glance exemplary. But right at the beginning of the series, we are reminded that deep cracks open up in his family life. Because Andy has to answer in court. What led to the collapse of his family, can only be guessed at, and will be followed from now on in flashbacks.

© Apple Concealed

Because 10 months ago, the student Ben Riffkin brutally stabbed to death was found in the forest. The main suspect: Andy’s young son Jacob (when he opened his eyes, Martell). The suspicion is spreading like a wild fire, the Andy’s life, increasingly, is to derail.

The case will be withdrawn from him and the media hustle and bustle ensures that Andy, his son and his wife Laurie (Michelle Dockery) are the most hated people in their small town in Massachusetts. The Only thing that remains to you is the family cohesion and the Belief in the innocence of her son. But even this is challenged by new evidence to the test.

Chris Evans in series: For whom Concealed worth it?

First of all, Concealed is worth it, of course, for all Fans of Chris Evansthat is the idealistic super-hero Captain America and the arrogant asshole in Knives Out in Concealed as an idealistic lawyer who fights for justice and truth. However, Evans’ figure shows an example of the big Problem of Concealed on: It does not happen much.

Ester Egg: Marvel Fans can look forward to a witty reference to the Avengers when Chris Evans’ character wakes up his son with his absolute hate-Song, a Song that Iron Man Fans will recognize them directly.

© Apple When he opened his eyes Martell in Concealed

Calls fraudulently concealed from its viewers, one in particular: Patience. Because the plot comes in the course of the eight episodes slowly, which can be very frustrating. As a 4-part mini-series would have the agonizing space easy to get around.

Because basically happened 6 episodes in length quite a bit and the Development of the characters is hardly noticeable, while in the case of splashes just as before. Especially Evans’ Andy begins the series as a “good person” and remains in this drawer almost to the end. He is almost blind to everything that happens around him and what has done to his son may be.

With tranquil settings, desaturated colors and natural light use the series tried to produce a slow and strong in the Scandinavian Thriller, reminiscent of the Sog, and belongs rather to the genus of the Slow-Burn Thrillers such as Broadchurch, The Killing or True Detective. In this a Central is Case over a whole season across stretched.

Looks like the whole, in the can you To Concealed Trailer watch:

Defending Jacob – S01 Trailer (English) HD

While the investigators or the families of the victims back many thrillers tend to focus on, focus Maliciously on the The family of the potential murderer and looks at how the suspicion of fomenting the hatred in the media and with others, and this seemingly perfect family and progressive breaks. It reminds Concealed strong HBOs grandiose Horror-Thriller The Outsider – only this time without a supernatural Monster.



Concealed with Chris Evans: A Horror show for parents

Followed concealed some exciting approaches to topics such as genetic predisposition of violence, influences of the Internet on young people and social exclusion. Unfortunately, the series is scratching often only on the surface and pull your thoughts approaches.

The have made other similar series such as The Night Of or When They see Us better. Nevertheless, the parents among you will with the theme “I Know my child at all?” the pure Horror experience, and the series is guaranteed, and should not be watching alone.

A wild Thriller full of twists and turns you need (for the time being) not to be expected. Director Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) relies on Realism and restraint the latter applies especially to the reduced performance of the actors and their flat development curve. But the Wait will definitely be rewarded.

© Apple Chris Evans: A man with a Beard

Because as soon as Jacobs Process in episode 7 starts, by turns, the series formally, and is actually very exciting. Here are the revelations and plot twists come thick and fast to pack and emotionally-wrenching Finalethat leaves a lot of room for Interpretation and discussion behind you in the series not soon forget.

If you haven’t convinced: Especially Fans of the “bearded Chris Evans” will come in Concealed their money, because its from Infinity Was well-known beard is magnificent here in its full grandeur in all of the settings and the lighting conditions in the scene is set, and is the biggest indicator for Andy Barber’s character development and its decay.

Concealed includes 8 episodes on 24. April 2020 Apple TV+ started. As a basis for this series check the complete season served.

