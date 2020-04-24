Charlize Theron donates because Corona is a Million to charities

Oscar-winner Charlize Theron (44) has said in the Coronavirus pandemic a Million dollars for relief actions. Half of the equivalent of 920 000 EUR should go to an Initiative, the victim of domestic violence protects and programs to combat gender-based violence, organized, shared her Foundation The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Wednesday. The Initiative should support projects in the United States and Theron home South Africa.

Money for legal advice

“Because of the global spread of Covid-forcing 19 people to remain in the houses, has become the life for women who are experiencing domestic violence, even more dangerous,” said Theron Foundation. The money should flow in accommodations, support, legal advice, health services, and crisis intervention. The other half of the sum should be given to the Organisation of Care and the Foundation of the entertainment industry.

RND/AP