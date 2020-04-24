Brad Pitt: Is this his new girlfriend? – Köln

Is Brad awarded Pitt again? The actor was seen with Alia Shawkat and seemingly connects the two pretty much.

Brad Pitt seems to enjoy the company of a particular lady more and more often lately. The actor and the 31-year-old Alia Shawkat spend a lot of time together and seem to understand very well. “Between Brad and Alia is a very good friendship atmosphere, because you have a great connection with similar interests and preferences in art”, knew an Insider who said that Alia, an anchor for Brad Pitt was, he used to spend a lot of time with and can trust. The relationship between Alia and Brad has been running for a Long time. In mid-April, the 31-Year-old was seen Cycling in the vicinity of brad’s property, what are the Fans led to speculation that she wanted to visit the actor in the midst of the Coronavirus quarantine. Already in October 2019, they attended a Comedy Show, and in November, the two were spotted in an art gallery. Alia Shawkat accompanied him to a trip to the Sunday worship of Kanye West. In March, they attended together a concert and have been photographed as they went on the same day to eat burgers.

Brad Pitt: For a Long time newly in love?

Since Brad pitt’s separation from the actress Angelina Jolie in the year 2016, the 56 has developed a-Year-old with an interest for art and has met since then, more and more often, with Alia Shawkat, who is both an actress as well as Artist. “Brad is a big Fan of Alias work,” revealed a source. “Alia is in the art scene of LA, a large number, and since the divorce, Brad’s been hanging around more and more in this world. The art is a big part of his life, so it makes sense that his social group on other artists has expanded,” added the Insider also. After a successful start to the year 2020, in which Brad Pitt is the Star on all of the award ceremonies was, and even an Oscar has won, has pulled the 56-Year-old back more and more. The quarantine regulations are for him the perfect Excusein order to focus on himself and his children, after he had to do in the last time so much.