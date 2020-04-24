Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: hatchet Buried you at last the war? People





In 2016, the love of the former dream couple Angelina Jolie (44) and Brad Pitt (56) was over. Jolie filed surprisingly, the divorce – a war of the roses broke out between the Hollywood Superstars. The main reason for the fierce dispute: custody of their six children, Maddox (18), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (13) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (11). But now the two seem to be taps at last fighting together.



An Insider told the American magazine “OK”, that want to meet with Jolie and Pitt to have a personal conversation without lawyers. The Insider: “they want to put together and very grown-up about future compromises to speak.”

The goal of the conversation should be to find after the year-long divorce war “finally a solution for everything”. In April 2019, the divorce of the couple was officially, nevertheless, all of the points were not yet clarified.

Especially the parents of the Hollywood Stars to have contributed to the approach. You to the Well-being of their grandchildren is mainly due to the heart.

The Insider about the role of the parents: “they have tried for years to settle the nasty dispute. Now Brad and Angie are finally woke up and have listened to your advice.“