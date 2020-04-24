Beyoncé & Madonna: 6 million dollars & help for prison inmates

While Madonna was in charge of the distribution of protection masks in prisons, donated to Queen Bey six million dollars to organizations that deal with mental health.

Masks for the occupants

“We have teamed up with Madonna, Pair of Thieves, Bailproject and Cut 50. So, we want to ensure 100,000 of the masks for the people behind bars. We need to stop the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, if we want to stop them outside the prison walls,” said the official Twitter Account of the REFORM Alliance and confessed that US Superstar Madonna made sure, that OP had been provided masks for inmates and prison staff. The 61-Year-old had been able to organize thanks to your own Ray of Light Foundation, the security of the materials and shared in a Billboard article on the same topic. “Also protects the inmates and the prison staff. Lives are in danger,” wrote the mother of six in the comment field and was admired by her Fans for this application.

As you can read in Billboard’s contribution, will go to 50,000 masks to the Cook County jail and the penitentiary authority in Illinois, while 20,000 were brought to Louisiana and the last of 30,000 masks between the Vacaville prison in California, New York, FCI Ray Brook, and the police in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, divided.

Madonna herself had donated a few weeks ago a Million dollars to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which want to support the researchers financially, trying to make COVID-19-cure. “If we can accelerate scientific progress and the strength and Knowledge to the research community, we will learn faster, how do we end this pandemic and future impact of the Virus can prevent it. I would like to thank the brave first responders, medical professionals and scientists, and our communities, the suffering, and our most Vulnerable protect and send you Mine force,” said the 61-Year-old after the generous donation.

Six million dollars donated

In addition to Madonna and even Beyoncé has put a check on the table and the equivalent donated to 5.56 million euros for mental health. With the Twitter-founder Jack Dorsey, the three times cooperated mother and announced on their Website that you would like to help non-profit organizations, especially now during the Corona pandemic, a point of contact for people with psychological and mental problems, are financially out of trouble. The generous donation was therefore, among other things, to the United Memorial Medical Centre, Bread of Life, UCLA, and the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI), which people in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit mental support around the clock available.

“In our large cities, African-Americans represented Occupations, a disproportionately large share of the labour force in these essential and you will need mental support and care, including Tests and medical services, food and food supplies, both during and after the crisis”, can you on the Website of the BeyGOOD Foundation check which “takes care of mental, personal and health burdens on the shoulders of the indispensable workers during the COVID-19-pandemic,”.