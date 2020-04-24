As Vitali Klitschko, the family’s honour saved





Vitali Klitschko “avenge” his brother Vladimir

This fight was a family affair. Vitali Klitschko was in the championship Fight against Corrie Sanders on this 24. April 2004 in Los Angeles, a very clear mission: to take their revenge for the defeat of his brother Vladimir, the WBO title fight 13 months ago, in Hannover – and, thus, as WBC heavyweight champion of the world to bring the most prestigious title in Boxing.

Klitschko in round one on the ground, Sanders is like a Statue

The fight against 17.320 spectators in the Staples Center, Los Angeles developed into an open slugfest. First, Sanders was good, had fast attacks, and brought to Klitschko in the first round, even to the ground. This was but then from round to round is always better, landed a headshot after the other. But the South Africans simply didn’t want to go to the ground, stopped in front of the eyes of then-California-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger as steadfast as a Statue.

After 2:46 minutes in the eighth round, Klitschko had finally made it, the referee step in after a number of effect hits a Sanders stand still, but Klitschko was allowed to celebrate by technical knockout, the biggest Triumph of his career. “What’s Sanders was madness. I would have never thought possible,” was also Klitschko after the fight, still amazed.

The tragic death of Corrie Sanders

Sanders was hit by Klitschko 230 Times and had to be brought due to a severe hematoma on the left ear, as well as injuries to the eyes, to the hospital. The PhD, a sports scientist from the Ukraine, was the strap-on, however, the championship belt and stood in the footsteps of Boxing legends such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson or Lennox Lewis against Lewis, Klitschko had ten months earlier still hurt to give up.