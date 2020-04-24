Animation fun: “Meteora World Tour”: a Streaming instead of the cinema

Pop, Country, Jazz, hard rock, Korean K-Pop, Spanish-speaking Reggaeton or Techno: In the turbulent animation of the film “Troll’s World Tour” it comes to a battle of the music genres.

The Queen of Hard Rock, Queen Barb, the musical world tears rule? Or can exist in all styles of music at the end of peaceful coexistence?

The strip was originally 23 am. April in the German cinemas starting. Because of the Corona-crisis of the strip can be borrowed instead, on Streaming platforms, such as Sky Store, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV.

The musical Trolls with colorful hair are also spoken in the second part of Celebrities such as Justin Timberlake (in the role of the “Branch”) and Anna Kendrick (“Poppy”). The German part, re-Landrut pop stars Mark Forster and Lena Meyer. At a joint press event in Berlin, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur according to the taste in music of the “Trolls has asked”-Votes.

“I love many different Genres. Diversity is wonderful,“ says Timberlake, and summarizes the basic message of the film by Director Walt Dohrn. Timberlake also produced for the “Trolls”-the sequel to the Soundtrack and sings several Songs, including the first Single “The Other Side”. His feel-Good Hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the original film of 2016 was nominated for an Oscar and won a Grammy.

In the youth time, he wasn’t always so open. “I had a very pleasant Phase in which I heard only Nirvana. My mother has always screamed that I should turn down. She was in her youth a great Rock’n’Roll Fan and loved Alice Cooper. Therefore she was very understanding. Thank You, Mom.“

Synchronous partner Anna Kendrick (34, “Twilight”) recalls a “pretty awkward” Phase in which they have against the Mainstream rebels. “The music I heard was unbearable. I’m glad this Phase is over.“

Pop star Lena Meyer-Landrut (28), the Princess Poppy speaks in the German version again, music is back seen in the Childhood. “I’m just on the absolute 90s-Trip and gröle in Songs like ‘Torn’ by Natalie Imbruglia or ‘Kiss Me’ by Sixpence Non The Richer. By Alanis Morissette I also listen to a lot of. At the moment, so my Vibe.“

Musician Mark Forster (37) has a musical roller-coaster ride. As a child, Benjamin the elephant and the Prince (“Kiss forbidden” were) announced. “After that, it went relatively tight with David Hasselhoff, until I ended up at the Doctors and the pants. And since the end of the 90s, I think Hip-Hop cool.“

And what are the Songs of voices of the Stars at the celebrations, and after several Cocktails? “The first Song I droppe in a karaoke bar, is ‘Hero’ by Enrique Iglesias. But with a Spanish accent. Closely followed by ‘Mr. Vain’ by Culture Beat, including Rappart,“ says Forster, laughing.

A world star like Timberlake in the Club goes to the DJ to wish for a Song? “The days are long gone. To the best of my own. ‘Hey, DJ. Game me! That would be not funny!’“

In his youth, the US singer, who lived for several months in Munich. From this time he was yet a song in memory. “There was a Song by Mr. President I’ve liked. I can’t remember the title but.“ The greatest success of the German Eurodance Band from the 90s called “Coco Jambo”.

Trolls World Tour