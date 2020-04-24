All 31 movies and series of the week

The week could be worse going to end: With a set of Netflix has promoted the first 7 parts of the Fast Saga with Vin Diesel in the offer. It’s almost like a powerful, very expensive Mini-series, you can now the weekend is over in you in bingen.

But this is not, of course, far from everything, what is new on Netflix-map. The Overview with all the new movies and TV shows of the week below follows.

Fast and Furious on Netflix: These films are still missing

For the two most recent films from the universe of the rights of absent the streaming service, apparently. Almost 8 with Charlize Theron as the against a player from Dom Toretto is not in it. Similarly, in the case of Netflix, the only last year released Hobbs and Shaw is the first Spin-off of the series with Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson.

Fast and Furious on Netflix: The right order

If you need help in a Rewatch or the action-Packed parts at all for the first Time, looks amazing, does the best in the correct order, which does NOT correspond to the dates of publication. In this article we have also listed the Almost-short films:

The Fast and The Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious – New Model. Original parts.

Fast & Furious Five

Fast & Furious 6

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious 7

The emotional Almost 7 Trailer with Paul Walker

Fast & Furious 7 – Trailer 2 (Deutsch) HD

New to Netflix: All the movies of the week

Now available:

19. April: Hi, Bye, Mama!

New series on Netflix

Now available:

Streaming tips for good mood and diversion

In the feel-Good Episode of our movie pilot Podcasts stream flurry – also in the case of Spotify – we give the mass tips to distraction-in the case of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon & co.:

Andrea, Esther and Jenny talk about what movies and TV shows on Netflix, Disney+ & co., in this stirring time to take leave. Whether it’s Comedy or cartoon, Fantasy or Horror, here is the perfect distraction for everyone.

What are you looking at on the weekend – except for Fast and Furious?