Alex Rodriguez: Drive-Through wedding with Jennifer Lopez?

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0


Berlin (Reuters) – The Coronavirus has brought the wedding plans of Pop Star Jennifer Lopez (50) and her fiance Alex Rodriguez (44) is a mess.

More, due to the current Situation is uncertain: “We must now go with the Flow,” said the Ex-Baseball player in the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. Currently, the health and safety have the highest priority.

However, the 44-Year-old does not spoil the mood. Addressed on the car celebrated the birthday of his daughter, Ella, said Rodriguez, maybe you would have a Drive-Through wedding celebrations. “It would be cheaper,” he joked.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been together since the beginning of 2017. The marriage of the Ex-Baseball player made in March of last year. The knee is the case, he should have, in his own words, secretly and six months of planned training.

