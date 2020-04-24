Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez: “Maybe we’ll have a Drive-Through wedding. It would be cheaper”

The Coronavirus is from the swirls currently, many of the people of the world mess. It also includes Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez include. The Couple announced a little while ago to want the Covenant of marriage. When you are now really going to get married, is now uncertain. This was told by the Ex-Baseball player in the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.
“We must now go with the Flow,” said Rodriguez. Currently, the health and safety have the highest priority.
Nevertheless, the 44-Year-old of the current circumstances, it does not spoil the mood. Addressed on the car celebrated the birthday of his daughter, Ella, said Rodriguez. “Maybe we’ll have a Drive-Through wedding. It would be cheaper,” he joked.
The 50-year-old Lopez and six years younger than Rodriguez, nicknamed A-Rod since 2017, a Couple, in March of last year, they were engaged. The singer was married three Times: with the Cuban waiter Ojani Noa, with a backup dancer Chris Judd and singer Marc Anthony. From the marriage with Anthony, her twins come. An engagement with actor Ben Affleck took at the beginning of 2004.
Rodriguez, the commentator works as a Baseball, was already married. With his Ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, he has two daughters.