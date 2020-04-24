Air America: TV tips on Thursday

“The Zurich-Krimi: Borchert and the fatal trap”: Thomas Borchert (Christian Kohlund) is Alexander Böni (Golo Euler) as a hostage to save Dominique (Ina Paule Klink). Image: ARD Degeto/Roland Suso Richter/spot on news

In the “Zürich-crime” (The First one) unit of the attorney Borchert in a hostage situation. Dieter Hallervorden bullied in “My friend, the disgust” (ZDF) as a grumpy widower and his fellow-men. In “Pixel” (VOX) Rob characters from old video New York play.

At 20:15, The First, of The Zurich-Krimi: Borchert, and the deadly trap, crime

The former top Manager Borchert (Christian Kohlund) for the powerful clients of his old friend Reto Zanger (Robert Hunger-Bühler) little illusions. As well, that he comes not as a “lawyer without a license” for friendship services in question. Borchert, Head of Dominique Kuster (Ina Paule Klink) is a jump for once, however, in the short term for your father. You should represent the about an Assault condemned father of a family, Alexander Böni (Golo Euler) in court. Shortly after the beginning of the hearing Böni pulls out a under the table hidden gun, and all in the courtroom and in his violence.

20:15 clock, ZDF, My friend, disgust, Comedy

Olaf Hintz (Dieter Hallervorden) is a jerk and a misanthrope. After years of looking after his sister, Elfie (Ursela Monn) has had enough. She goes and rents out their part of the common housing to single parents Trixie (Alwara Höfels). As Hintz’ nightmare pulls velvet out of the three brats Murat, Afia, and Sean with him. The small family explains the reactionary Senior immediately the war. As Hintz Murat caught while Stealing, he uses the opportunity, and sets all directly in front of the door.

20:15 Uhr, Kabel eins, Star Trek: Nemesis, Sci-Fi adventure

The Federation gets a surprising offer from the Romulans, you want to make peace. Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) is sent as an emissary of the Federation to Romulus. There, he encounters Shinzon (Tom Hardy), leader of the Romulans, and Picard’s clone. Picard’s young, the image has been in truth very different goals: He needed the Captain to keep the genetic Material alive. As Picard can escape, the secret life of us, to destroy the earth.

20:15 clock, VOX, Pixel, Sci-Fi Action

In 1982, a space probe was sent into space to send a message of peace to the alien creatures. Unfortunately, this will be understood by the Aliens, to the contrary, and they attack the earth in the Form of video game characters. The only hope are the Arcade champion Sam Brenner (Adam Sandler), Wants to Plant Cooper (Kevin James), Ludlow Lamonsoff (Josh Gad) and Eddie (Peter Dinklage). They must use their Expertise to defeat the Aliens.

20:15 Uhr, Tele 5, Air America, Action, Comedy

The pilots Gene (Mel Gibson) and Billy (Robert Downey Jr.) flying for “Air America” during the Vietnam war, one of the hottest flight on the routes between Laos and Vietnam. Officially you transport freight orders for Laos, unofficially you use for your supervisor the heroin trade. In return, Laos will support him in the fight against Vietnam. However, Washington gets Wind of the thing.