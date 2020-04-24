Agreed Brad Pitt and Angelina about school?

Finally a bit of agreement in the case of Brad Pitt (56) and Angelina Jolie (44)! Since 2016 Hollywood’s former dream couple is already separated. Nevertheless, the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”actors are married to today, because When it came to their children, the actor until today, never! Whether custody rights, visiting hours, or maintenance – a point of contention in the legal documents are always at hand. A has now been created but is from the world: Brad and Angelina the Education of your children agree!

How The Blast reported to have chosen the Former unanimously voted to allow their Kids a “traditional school”. All of the proteges of the film have been informed of the stars of private Tutors and nannies at home. Angelina had indicated years ago that this form of Education is best to your and Brads Daily life have passed. The reasons for the change are not known.

It is, however, that her eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt (18) is not affected by the agreement: He is already studying in South Korea. The new clause deals with education, the so-called “transitional support” – however, it is currently not clear what the Details are.

Display

Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt 2007

Display

Getty Images Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Display

Getty Images Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and their children, 2005

143 Clearly, as a Fan, you know that! 30 No, as long as the didn’t seem!



Tips for celebrity flash? Simply E-Mail to: tipps@promiflash.de