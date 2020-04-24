A disinfectant injections against Corona? These are the reactions to trump’s absurd proposal

Image: ap / Alex Brandon

Trump is thinking of spraying Corona-ill disinfectants – these are the reactions

The daily Update from US, President Donald Trump, on the situation of the United States in the Coronavirus pandemic leaves many people perplexed. After a long chloroquine as the panacea for the disease Covid-19 championing, although doctors have warned, seems to Trump now have new ideas.

At the press conference on Thursday, he spoke of a UV-splash-light-therapy within the body, and of the possibility of disinfectant. In The Text:

“Suppose We irradiate the body with ultra-violet or else a very strong light. I think you (Coronavirus coordinator, Deborah Birx, editor’s note. the Red.) said that has not yet been tested, but will test it. Suppose you could bring this light into the body through the skin or otherwise. I think you said that you will be testing. Sounds interesting. And then I see a disinfectant that kills the Virus in a Minute. A Minute. And there is a possibility that we can make? An injection in the body, almost like a cleaning. It would be interesting to test that.”

As a Journalist for the question and answer session criticized the fact that the US-watching population, in order to obtain information and not to listen to rumors, said of Trump: “I’m the President and you are Fake News.”

The reactions to trump’s ideas were, of course, not have to wait long.

One has the feeling of Coronavirus-coordinator, Deborah Birx (on the left) to the sink loved one in the ground:

Actor and activist George Takei says: “I must say: If Trump wants to inject it with disinfectant, I will not hurry to stop him.”

Trumps speech provides, of course, also Tik-Tok-Material:

Joe Biden: “I have an idea, Mr. President: How about more Tests. Now. And protection material for real medical professionals.”

“In today’s Episode of ‘America, you’re fucked’: President Donald Trump believes to have found the answer. Stay tuned for hot tips to disinfectant injections.”

A look ahead on Trumps next “miracle cure”:

“Disinfectant spraying? We are really arrived at the point where people in white coats and Trump in the psychiatry must bring.”

“Things you should never:

Disinfectant

Disinfectant for the hands

Cleaning alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol

Bleach

Detergent

Things can’t occupy the you word for word:

Sun light

People who should not be President:

Donald Trump.”

“Right now, while we are all home, is somewhere a Trump Supporter out there that fills a syringe with disinfectant.”

The language is not entirely free youth. In summary: He thinks it’s not a good idea:

