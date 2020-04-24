A disinfectant injections against Corona? These are the reactions to trump’s absurd proposal

Image: ap / Alex Brandon
Trump is thinking of spraying Corona-ill disinfectants – these are the reactions
The daily Update from US, President Donald Trump, on the situation of the United States in the Coronavirus pandemic leaves many people perplexed. After a long chloroquine as the panacea for the disease Covid-19 championing, although doctors have warned, seems to Trump now have new ideas.
At the press conference on Thursday, he spoke of a UV-splash-light-therapy within the body, and of the possibility of disinfectant. In The Text:
As a Journalist for the question and answer session criticized the fact that the US-watching population, in order to obtain information and not to listen to rumors, said of Trump: “I’m the President and you are Fake News.”
The reactions to trump’s ideas were, of course, not have to wait long.
One has the feeling of Coronavirus-coordinator, Deborah Birx (on the left) to the sink loved one in the ground:
Actor and activist George Takei says: “I must say: If Trump wants to inject it with disinfectant, I will not hurry to stop him.”
Trumps speech provides, of course, also Tik-Tok-Material:
Joe Biden: “I have an idea, Mr. President: How about more Tests. Now. And protection material for real medical professionals.”
“In today’s Episode of ‘America, you’re fucked’: President Donald Trump believes to have found the answer. Stay tuned for hot tips to disinfectant injections.”
A look ahead on Trumps next “miracle cure”:
“Disinfectant spraying? We are really arrived at the point where people in white coats and Trump in the psychiatry must bring.”
“Things you should never:
Disinfectant
Disinfectant for the hands
Cleaning alcohol
Isopropyl alcohol
Bleach
Detergent
Things can’t occupy the you word for word:
Sun light
People who should not be President:
Donald Trump.”
“Right now, while we are all home, is somewhere a Trump Supporter out there that fills a syringe with disinfectant.”
The language is not entirely free youth. In summary: He thinks it’s not a good idea:
