21 gripping Survival Thriller on Netflix & Amazon Prime

Survive! (1993)

Even on the highest peaks of this world, Survival is by no means certain: In October 1972 the plane of a Rugby team from Uruguay crashes on the way to Chile through the Andes. Twelve of the 45 people on Board died in the crash immediately, and five more in the first night with temperatures below Zero. For the rest of the Survivors was an incredible struggle for Survival, the actually wear as or similar to the course starts. Director Frank Marshall (“Arachnophobia”) has made from the true story of a nerve-wracking Survival-is Thriller.

Who’s objective, it’s better but no less exciting: In the documentary “The miracle of the Andes” (2007, original title: “Stranded: I’ve Come from a That Crashed on the Mountains is a Plane”) is worked up the disaster for the first time, with comments of Survivors on film. Unfortunately the documentary is no Streaming provider and available as a DVD hard available.

“Survive!” is currently seen in Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.