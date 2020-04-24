2019 was the hottest year in the history of Europe

Brussels. As warm as 2019, it was in Europe: readings from space show a higher annual average temperature. The world seen was only a last year, is still hot.

In 2019, the hottest year in the history of Europe. This is one of the on Wednesday published the annual report of the EU-Copernicus service for Monitoring of climate change. The average annual temperature was, therefore, at 1.24 degrees above the average for the years 1981 to 2010.

As a result of a series of extreme heat waves were broken according to the figures, particularly in the June and July heat records in Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Large parts of southern Europe suffered under droughts and the temperature in the Arctic was almost a degree above the usual annual average.

Graphics: Anna Behrend

Data: DWD via the Federal environment Agency.



Overall, temperatures in Europe in the past five years, two degrees above the average temperature in the second half of the 19th century. Century, as is clear from the data of the Copernicus service shows. Eleven of the twelve warmest years in Europe in the period between 2000 and 2019.

Only in the “El Niño year”, it was still hot

In the world of 2019 was considered to be the second hottest year after 2016. At the time, the weather phenomenon, El Niño, had pushed global temperatures to absolute record levels. “An unusually warm year, still shows no warming trend,” said the head of the Copernicus service, Carlo Buontempo. To obtain detailed information on climate change, has to be considered the long-term development.

Many States have agreed in the Paris climate agreement to limit global warming to well below two degrees compared to pre-industrial age. Even if you fail to comply with commitments to all of their climate protection, you are far away, however far.

For 2020, it is expected because of the in the Corona-pandemic weakening economy with a drop in carbon dioxide emissions. However, experts believe that the emissions will increase again as soon as a vaccine was found and the business start-up activities again.

According to the Corona-crisis could exacerbate the climate crisis, if “utilities for the fossil fuel industry and fossil-intensive sectors of a Transition to clean technologies, to depend on,” said Cameron Hepburn, Director of the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment at Oxford University.

UN calls for a dual strategy against the Virus and for climate protection

Environmental associations and experts called for, to take advantage of reconstruction programmes after the Corona-crisis, for a more sustainable and resilient orientation of the economy. “We need to tackle the Corona pandemic at the same time with the climate and environmental state of emergency,” said Fridays-for-Future-initiator Greta Thunberg in Stockholm on Wednesday via video conference on the occasion of international environmental day of remembrance “Earth Day”. Similarly, representatives of Greenpeace and other organisations, as well as leading climate scientists expressed.

The UN called on the international community to combat climate change with the same determination as the Corona of a pandemic. “We need to flatten both the curve of the pandemic as well as of climate change,” said Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the world meteorological organization (WMO) on Wednesday. If the world fail to combat climate change, this could jeopardize the well-being of people, Ecosystems and the economy “for centuries”.

The States are expected to act not only in the short term, but with a view to “many generations to come”.

The Corona-crisis “could lead to a temporary reduction of greenhouse gas emissions”, but this is not a substitute “for sustainable climate protection measures,” said the WMO. All aid programs for the economy, according to the Corona-crisis would have to be designed, therefore, to sustainability. According to previous economic crises, it is often to come to a strong increase in emissions.



