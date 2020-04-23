Why Stars clothed only with a pillow to show

In the Corona-crisis new Challenges to come in social media on a regular basis. According to the children’s picture Challenge, it is now the “Pillow Challenge” on Instagram and co. also a lot of Stars to participate. The task is to show only with a pillow “clothed”. Most of the belt of the pillow with a belt as a dress.

Sounds funny, looks at some of the celebrity ladies, but not bad at all. So Hollywood star Halle Berry (53) is shown in the “little Black dress” (pillow) – with rhinestone belt, sunglasses, hat and High Heels.

Supermodel Karolína Kurková (36) is linked to the Cowboy Look, with white cushion, cowboy boots and hat. Shot by her son, as she reveals on Instagram.

Ex-“American idol”-Contestant Annemarie Eilfeld (29) is shown in pale pink patterned pillows dress – and looks at least a small advantage in the Corona-crisis: “Also, if the pandemic is robbing us from sleeping at night, at least on the days we can spend in the cosy pillow dress so close to the bed like never before,” she writes on Instagram to your photo.

And “Modern Family”Star Sofía Vergara (47) missed not only yourself, but also your pooch a pillow dress. The four-legged friend is not, however, quite impressed by the panel.

RND/hsc