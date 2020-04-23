US Rapper Post Malone announces Nirvana-Tribute-concert

This will interest You, too

Post Malone is on 24. April 2020, a Nirvana Tribute type concert. The US Rapper announced via YouTube in the Form of a Teaser video with his Fans. While American audience-the Online presence comfortably may at 18.00 PM to experience the Performance for the German to a late-night Date. The revenue from the event will be donated to the COVID-19-auxiliary Fund of the “United Nations Foundation”. Google will pull according to the information provided with donations of up to 5 million US Dollar equal to.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsxsJymq0hk(/embed)

That Malone is a huge fan of Kurt Cobain and his Band, he’s been with his new interpretations “All Apologies” and “Lithium” proof. Also “Stay Away”-face tattoo the Rapper’s own information, according to which, in allusion to the eponymous Nirvana-Song prick.

Also interesting

The extent to which Post-Malone appeared in his plans of the recently launched Puddle-Of-Mudd-Cover of the Nirvana song “About A Girl” inspiration, is unclear. However, it remains to be hoped that the New Yorker does in his Tribute better than Wes Scantlin at the time of his underground SiriusXM Performance.

Also interesting

HOLLYWOOD’S BLEEDING, Post Malone’s latest Album, was on 6. September 2019 published. Furthermore, the musician is trying currently also in the film business: His acting debut with “Spenser Confidential,” in which he for the 6. March 2020 via Netflix on the side Mark Wahlberg’s is to be seen.