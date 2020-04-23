Two projects with an uncertain future

Yet another movie with Tom in the main role is planned to be: An adaptation of the video game series ‘Uncharted’, in the Netherlands the adventurer Nathan Drake will embody. Both projects, however, are placed by the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, for the time being on ice. In an interview in the US talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ said Tom: “I was in Berlin to shoot a Film with the title Uncharted, and we were all ready, we went to the Set for the filming of on the first day of shooting, and then they were canceled, and all sent home. If we turn, therefore, first, this movie or the first Spider-man, is not clear to me. But both films are shot, and both are really strong, and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens, happens, but I’m willing to play both.”

Tom added that he was accustomed to in the role of Spider-Man started to slip and, therefore, “ready,” whenever he was needed. He added: “I mean, I’ve now played enough Spider-Man, I can play it tomorrow”.