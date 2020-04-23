Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to challenge Woods and Mickelson in the Golf

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson play a second Golf-Match-for-television and get this Time company of the Footballer Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

The two Quarterbacks play with a professional Golfer in a Team. As the magazine’s “Bleacher Report” on Wednesday (local time) tweeted, are Brady and Mickelson the a Duo, Woods and Manning the other.

Exactly when and where golfed, was initially not known. Is suspected a course in Florida. Both Mickelson as well as Woods confirmed the report through Retweets and comments.

Woods and Mickelson duelists in the autumn of 2018 for the first time in a novel for television laid out the Format in which they were wired. This Time the winner gets money, but all the revenue will be used to combat the effects of the Corona-crisis. The game is called: “The Match: Champions for Charity”.

Text source: © LAOLA1.at

golf corona prize money

To Top Of The Page “ COMMENT_COUNT comments