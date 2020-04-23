Tips for earth day

The protection of our environment is an issue that affects all of us and in the last few years, becoming more and more the media is circulating. At the latest since Greta Thunberg, we all know We need to do something for our earth, otherwise the following generations will have to suffer from the effects of climate change. Also, we get more and more of the consequences: severe weather conditions, Rising sea levels, increased temperatures, melting of the ice caps, and much more. But you can change that! We all can change, if only every little things in his everyday life, and we learn to consume more consciously and to lead a sustainable Lifestyle.

The day the earth

Annually on the 22. April is globally celebrated earth day. The goal is to remind people how important it is that we are fighting for the protection of our planet. On this day we should think about how we consume and our everyday life can adapt, we contribute to a sustainable management of the environment. On the Website http://www.earthday.net/ you will find actions in your neighborhood that you like to connect can. But this day should also be celebrated with friends or family. Pay attention always to the fact that the Party requirements of the organization, especially because you want to host a sustainable Party. In plain text, the Cutlery is plastic cups, and plastic. Maybe you’re asking now the question is how you are supposed to otherwise the food and Drink serving, and how to design all his daily life eco-friendly. That’s why we now have a few tips for you that you can implement easily.

1.) Less waste cause

This is probably not only the tip you hear most often, but, actually, can be very good to implement when you simply pay attention more to it. When shopping, you should make sure that the products are unpacked. Particularly in the case of fresh fruit and vegetables is not so difficult. You can buy, for example, three lots of Paprika instead of a 3-pack and you’ve saved a plastic packaging! In addition, there are vegetable nets made of cotton, which you can use to buy unpackaged fruit and vegetables. If you wanted to buy something, what it is without the packaging, then think about what type of packaging is more environmentally friendly: cardboard, plastic, or a can?

Insider Tip: In many cities there are also so-called “Unwrapped”- shops where you can buy all the basic food of noodles and rice and flour to the Oil and chocolate without packing. You have to bring your own container and you can then the amounts of the products to fill, weigh and then pay. Well, if it is not easy!

2.) Fair products buy

Your receipt is your ballot! By purchasing Bioware or fair trade products, promote you on the market. Can you imagine, in your city, everyone would be only the organic of pasta to buy, then you would take the conventional out of the range. By the way, this also applies to clothing!

3.) Repair instead of buy new

Instead of your broken items to throw away, bring them in for repair, or better yet, Fix them yourself! Have done, your grandparents. The pants you can sew and the pictures can be stick frame, maybe even together.

4.) Sustainable food

Even if it does not want to listen to a lot of people: animal products create an enormous ecological footprint. Did you know that for the preparation of a Burger-hamburger 2400 liters of water are consumed? In addition, cows and other livestock emit a high amount of carbon dioxide which increases the greenhouse effect. The Catch of fish and seafood leads to the extinction of species, since a large number of fish that goes into the network, is not used and then die.

It is so important to consume plenty of fruits, vegetables, cereals, legumes and nuts. And the nice side-effect: It is even healthier for the body!

5.) Less food to throw away

Tons of food are thrown away every year, although they were still edible. Starting with the date of minimum durability: It does not mean that the product expires on this day and also not necessarily a few days later. Often you can eat it for several days or even weeks without any concerns! In addition, the proper storage is very important. Some fruits and vegetables like it cold (e.g. carrots, lettuce), others prefer a warm (citrus fruits), or even a cool and dark place (potatoes, garlic). In addition, the first rule is always: buy only what you really need. The easiest way is to list with a weekly plan for your meals and a shopping.

6.) Aware consume

Do you really need this new T-Shirt and the new Mixer? Or, the old still works? Sometimes we should make us just a couple of thoughts before we buy something. I’m sure you also know: you think you absolutely must have this new bread baking form or with any of these super nail Polish in neon green cool, and after a few weeks you realize that you are not both used yet. And probably never will use!

7.) Own food grow

Maybe your green thumb and put in to discover you, Yes you, a private vegetable patch. So you have to prevent the intake of pesticides through the fertilizer, and save even money! In addition, only the plate, what is seasonally available and with you in the garden is growing and so are a homegrown tomato tastes a hundred Times better! Also, of course, a little bit of work, but the movement in the fresh air does you good.

8.) Garbage collect

If you want more detail you look will notice Everywhere is garbage. Sometimes there are only a few cigarette butts, but also contaminate our groundwater. Sometimes there are also larger items, such as cups or plastic bags. That is why you always take a small bag and collect on the way to work but just a bit of a waste, you see. You will notice it gives you a good feeling when you help nature a bit of this Dirt.

9.) Less driving a car

No, of course you don’t have to miss out completely. Nevertheless, you can think about which way to go you maybe walk, or maybe you can use a Bicycle. In larger cities, it makes sense, on Public transport such as Bus or train to work. In addition, the money and, often, saves time (with the subway you never in a traffic jam!). And if you want to make with several friends on a trip, then carpool, it must not use any of his own car!

10.) Electricity and water saving

Even if we take a shower like a long time, we can try to shorten the time a bit. Many people let the water run when you lather your hair or brushing your teeth, this must not be! Think of your power consumption is always the fact that in the rooms where nobody is present, no light is necessary. You can also use energy saving bulbs in his lamps, and in the case of technical devices, which are not used, often times the pull the plug.

We hope, you can with these simple tips to make your life a bit of a remodel, and the world a better place for us and our children! It is time to be back to reconnect with nature and grateful for you. You don’t have to put your life completely on its head, and there are much more tips that our Lifestyle can adjust. The first step is the most important and the catch is!