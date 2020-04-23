Tiësto & Becky Hill – Nothing Really Matters







Posted by: Manuel Probst, on 22. April 2020

“Nothing Really Matters” by Tiësto & Becky Hill.

Tiësto music is always good for a Surprise, as we listen to it again in his new Single: On 17. April the DJ and producer, published together with the emerging Singer-songwriter Becky Hill’s “Nothing Really Matters“. The EDM number is now far not far from 2 million Spotify Plays. We are dealing here with a potential Hit?



Tiësto & Becky Hill

Whether Trance, Progressive House or Bigroom – the Belgian Star DJ knows musically hardly any limits. He has also proved in 2019, as we have noted in our year in review. This year, he has focused in his Release-catalogue far more on Remixes, such as Mabel, John Newman, or Halsey, as well as a Remix EP to “Blue“. Only at the end of January, the Single “My Frequency“ was released together with 7 Skies and RebMoe. The monotone acting Club Track has been able to achieve on Spotify so far, over 7 million Streams. For his latest production, he took Becky Hill into the boat. The British Singer-songwriter has not developed in recent years, not least due to their successful Kollabs with MEDUZA, Sigala or Oliver Heldens, a sought-after Vocalist for EDM Tracks. This year, the Dance Pop Single “Better Off Without You“, which is sent together with Shift K3Y is currently on 8 million Spotify Plays appeared.

Gorgon City says Hello

In addition to Becky Hill seven authors were involved in the Songwriting of “Nothing Really Matters“. In terms of production Sergio Popken and Gorgon City alongside Tiësto listed. The involvement of the British House-Duo, you can hear in any case: The Track starts after a short Sing-Along Interlude with the first verse. The vocal melody is written exactly like the Bridge and Chorus to the highest level, even if you are limited to the same chords in different passages. This creates a monotonous effect that Becky Hill with her unique voice again betting occurs. The Sound Design of vocal-heavy Tracks relying on current Deep House Sounds, warm piano sounds, a successful rhythm underscore, atmospheric Pads and interspersed with Pizzicato sounds. After the Chorus Becky Hill invites in the Drop as in the Intro to the sing along, while the Groovy bass line Shine.

Conclusion: With ”Nothing Really Matters” to submit Tiësto & Becky Hill us a contemporary Deep House number. In spite of the Hitdichte on a few harmonies laid out the composition effect, unfortunately, slightly simple-minded, but the high-quality Arrangement in the Gorgon City Sound and Becky Hills enchanting Vocals to compensate. For Dance Fans, a hot Hit tip!

