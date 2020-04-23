The world’s tallest building: Burj Khalifa – the glittering giant

js Dubai. Eight Hundred Twenty-Eight Meters. As a huge sting, a arrowhead shard of glass of the Burj Khalifa piercing the steel blue sky, between the desert and the sea. Ten years have now gone into the Emirate, since then, the mega structure in Dubai was opened. For So long now, it puts all the previous records in the shade of the decades leading architectural icons of the Western world has expired, the landmark of the metropolis on the Persian Gulf to the rank. The Eiffel tower in Paris, the Empire State Building in New York, the CN Tower in Toronto: huge buildings, all of them masterpieces of engineering, the Burj which is Arabic for “tower”surmounted by lengths. Makes it really the “Greatest” among the skyscrapers? Its appearance from below is deceptive. The visitor who has run for the required minimum distance to catch a photo-worthy view from the bottom up to the top, it has to understand not an easy one, the dimensions. Four hundred, six hundred or more than eight hundred meters: differences of this magnitude can only be from a much greater distance, from one of the kilometre-long sandy beaches, for example, if the comparison to the gorge-forming neighbors the grandeur of the Burj Khalifa unmistakable.

How high are the giant would eventually fail, was to start of construction in September 2004, it is still not known, and remained a long time under lock and key – at that time, as he should still be called “Burj Dubai”. 50 meters deep, the 192 concrete piles on which it is based, with its Y-shaped floor plan of reasons. To pumps alone, the concrete up high above the clouds, presented the engineers with unprecedented challenges. New territory in the desert.

“Victories” connects continents (with Video)

Dizzying views and Figures

Clearly, the views of the Figures is as dizzying as the terraces of his views: 22 million hours of work were invested in the construction. The costs are estimated to be approximately one billion Euro to excessive wage payments, the should not be located: Just 4 dollars to get the foreign construction workers. Per Day. The Burj is built in to the concrete over 2000 kilometres to the citizens of dough can be built. Of the nearly 200-Shot 160 are usable from up to 100 miles away, the tower is visible. 57 elevators with speeds of up to 64 km/h for pressure on their ears and replace sweaty Workout in the stairwells. And otherwise? 1044 luxury apartments on 70 floors and a 37-storey Hotel houses the vertical city, 49 office levels, and the tourist magnets – viewing platforms located in the floors, 124 and 125, respectively, 148, 440, and 555 meters high. The record, of course: Higher visitor terraces are around the world, the admission price is correspondingly astronomical. The reflecting facade consists of 28.261 glass elements. 10,000 people living and working behind it.

Rich neighboring Emirate jumped in

In the construction phase, to the numerous German firms were involved, was the tower, still quite lonely, six kilometers outside of the old town. After today’s Downtown, one of more of the centres of the metropolis was filled. At the foot of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Mall, a shopping centre of superlatives, at least surface wise. With about 1300 stores velvet ice-skating rink and a massive Aquarium, it seduces one to the Shopping-Excess, while the others are in despair and lost and disoriented in it and it was only to find the visitors ‘ entrance of the mega tower. The design for the colossus came from Adrian Smith from the American architecture office Skidmore, Owings and Merrill. The original name of the tower lost its inauguration in honour of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the rich neighboring Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Had pumped billions to Dubai, which was in the world financial crisis in the wrong location.

Climbing with Tom Cruise

Hollywood is on Bombast, has discovered the Burj Khalifa, therefore, at an early age. His appearance in a Sequel of the action film series “Mission Impossible” made in the year of the opening of a stir, as Tom Cruise’s Stunt Double delivered high up on the façade, glass impressive acrobatics. 23 days the elaborate rotation lasted’t work, which strained the nerves of the Superstars and a 400-member Crew, but also the insurance of the production company. Wanted to not allow that Cruise himself climbs on the facade. He did it anyway. Crazy? Maybe. However, the result was spectacular.

The largest LED Display in the world

Also day-to-day staging of the tower from the outside, makes for Wonder. The artificial lake on its East side, surrounded by vast and sometimes Arabic-style buildings from the recent construction, not from an appropriate distance, only the popular mirror effect. Rather, the water is in the evening self-important supporting cast. Then, if the waterfront is bursting at the seams. The water feature does not need to hide behind the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas – due to its size, it wouldn’t be possible: At 275 metres in length, 1000 water fountains are shot with more than 6600 light sources, and 50 color projectors up. Up to 150 meters high, the fountains dance every half hour to classical, Oriental and even Western pop music. An eye-catcher, always accompanied by thousands of glowing cell phone displays. In the meantime, if the water only need a rest, goes the light show. The East side of the Burj Khalifa is the largest LED Display in the world, with technically impressive Geblinke to loud music very own colored accents. Kind of cool, on the other hand, of frightening self-indulgence. The construction company, Emaar, in Dubai, is already omnipresent, it must spark with his company name in huge letters in between. The tallest tower in the world is the 828-metre-high column Advertising.

Record time for the count

Unlike its predecessors, the time the records for the Burj Khalifa is the count after a little more than a decade. In Saudi Arab Jeddah, the port city before the gates of Mecca, the Jeddah Tower, is to crack as the first of the kilometre-mark. Dubai not tolerate the impending loss of the title to the building. The foundations of the Creek Tower is not set, the target height of the guyed tower, if the Corona Crash is grounding the builders still violently: incredible 1300 metres. Babel is once again regards. A tourist attraction is likely to remain the Burj Khalifa also in the shadow of even higher constructions. Nevertheless, He sparkles in the sun and sparkles at night – but in all of this but a little lackluster.