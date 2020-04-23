“The Witcher”: First picture from the shooting of the 2. Season makes Fans sad

ofSophia Adams close

Producer Lauren Hissrich has released the first image from the filming of the new “The Witcher”-season. To do this, you wrote a short Text, the true Fans sad.

The 2. Season of “The Witcher” went several weeks ago in production.

The new Netflix series “The Witcher” conquered in the year 2019, the heart of the audience by storm. The Fantasy-production with Henry Cavill in the role of enthusiasts, among other things, with interesting characters and an unusual narrative style of the story. But also the entire Setting* intrigued, because the characters never stay in one place, but instead travel through beautiful forests, deserts, cities and many other places.

“The Witcher”: when does Netflix the 2. Season available?

With the success of “The Witcher”* has Netflix by the way, already no longer expected, because a 2. Season has already been ordered before the broadcast of the series. This is unusual, because normally, the streaming service analyzed the numbers first, the click, discuss about sequels.

The early decision for a 2. Season by the way has a great advantage: The production could start very early, which is why the sequel, at the latest, in the year 2021 should appear. But now the bad news: The makers of “The Witcher” are the consequences of the Coronavirus Pandemic affected.

“The Witcher”-maker posted a photo on Twitter – and Fans are disappointed

Netflix has already begun shooting the 2. Season for safety reasons, moved. In fact, there was even Coronavirus case under the “The Witcher”-actors*.

Fans must now presumably no longer on the continuation of the series waiting and the disappointment is great, what comments under a picture of a producer Lauren Hissrich* to prove. You published a photo from the filming of the series, which took place a month ago, on a regular basis. To see the forest of Brokilon is probably, in the Ciri (Freya Allan) after the attack by Nilfgaard is fled.

#tbt one month ago on the set of@Witcher Netflix. The sun will rise again. Until then, stay home and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/1PbeUa9YaO — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 10, 2020

“A month ago on the Set of ‘The Witcher’. The sun will Shine again. Until then, stay home and stay healthy,” writes Hissrich on Twitter. In the comments of the Fans to show understanding for the fact that the rotation due to the Coronavirus was canceled. The disappointment is still large, because such a user, for example, writes: “Until now, the Corona has not bothered us crisis, we realized, the release of ‘The Witcher’ is delayed.”

What time is the filming to go on, is not yet known.

