“The Witcher” and “Stranger Things”-Stars wars Film · KINO.de

So Fans of Henry Cavill have probably not seen. On the side of “Stranger Things”-Star Millie Bobby Brown, he will appear in the “Enola Holmes” as in Sherlock.

Currently, Netflix is on a high-altitude flight. The Streaming giant is benefiting from the current quarantine and can look forward to millions of new subscribers. These must be happy again soon on a new Netflix movie. The platform was able to acquire the Film and “Stranger Things”-Star Millie Bobby Brown (via Variety). When “Enola Holmes” appears, is not yet known. According to IMDb to be published in the Mystery-Drama later this year.

Millie Bobby Brown is not the only Netflix-Star you in the movie to look forward to. The 16-year-old actress is supported by no Less than “The Witcher”-starring Henry Cavill. Cavill embodied in the Film, the popular character Sherlock Holmes. We are now excited to see how the muscle power in the typical Deerstalker hat. For the role of his brother, Mycroft, Sam Claflin (“a whole half A year was engaged”). Claflin is since April, has also been part of the Netflix family. It is to be seen in the Comedy “Love Wedding Repeat” to.

Hollywood has outdone itself in the end-time movies again and again. Here are the Best:

“Enola Holmes”: From book to Film

The stories of Sherlock Holmes, thanks to series such as “Sherlock” with Benedict Cumberbatch, and movies such as “Sherlock Holmes” with Robert Downey Jr. well known. Of his little sister Enola have heard is probably the Least. Fortunately, the stories from Nancy Springer () back on the Youngest in the family Holmes is finally in the spotlight.

In Enolas first cinematic adventure suddenly disappears, her mother (Helena Bonham Carter). To go to the mysterious Disappearance of the trace, traveling the title heroine secretly to London. In search of mommy-Holmes unit Enola in more difficulties, which could change the course of history forever. Whether you will find your mother and your brothers Enola in support, you can hopefully see soon on Netflix.

You guys are true Fans of the BBC series? Then your Knowledge in the Quiz shows:

Did you like this article? Then leave us a comment

on this page, and discuss with us about the latest film releases,

your favorite TV shows and movies you’ve been waiting for eagerly.

We look forward to your opinion.

To the comments