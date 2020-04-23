The VoD releases in the KW17 2020 – News – OutNow

New week, new VoD Releases: Starting this week, among other things, Rian Johnson’s entertaining Whodunit “Knives Out”, the horror movie “Underwater” and, of course, “Trolls: World Tour” are available.
To Buy
Underwater
Genre: Horror
Director: William Eubank
Actors: Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, T. J. Miller, among others
What is it about? A group of researchers has a lot of problems, as you seem to be under water lab density. But what exactly caused the damage?! A Horror-Trip starts.
In there are: iTunes, Sky Store, Teleclub on Demand
First Love
Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance
Director: Takashi Miike
Actors: Masataka Kubota, Sakurako Konishi, Takahiro Miura, and others
What is it about? After a lost battle, and an ominous diagnosis Boxer Leo stunned to stumble through the night life of Tokyo. There, he meets by chance on the drug-addicted call girl Monica. Leo doesn’t know at this time that a dirty COP, the Yakuza and an assassin of the Chinese triad will usher in a bloody and bullet-Laden night.
In there are: iTunes, Rakuten TV
For Rent
Knives Out (24. April 2020)
Genre: Comedy, Crime, Thriller
Director: Rian Johnson
Actors: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, among others
What is it about? The 85-year-old crime writer Harlan Thrombey is found one Morning, with a cut-throat in his estate. The police believe was a suicide. But the mysterious reasons, hired a private detective Benoit Blanc doesn’t believe in it – and soon finds out Incredible.
In there are: iTunes, Sky Store, Teleclub on Demand
Trolls: World Tour
Genre: Animation
Director: Walt Dohrn, David Smith
What is it about? The Pop-trolls will find out that there are plenty of other Troll-worlds, and thus other types of music. As the Hard-Rocker Barb opens the door to destroy all the other types of music, try the Pop-Trolls Poppy and Branch to stop them.
In there are: iTunes, Rakuten TV, Sky Store, Teleclub on Demand
Moscow just
Genre: Comedy
Director: Micha Lewinsky
Actors: Philippe Graber, Miriam stone, Mike Mueller, and others
What is it about? Zurich, 1989: The dutiful policeman, Victor is introduced to his superiors in a theatre group, to find out more about the possible plot plans. But when he falls in love with the actress Odile, he begins to question whether he is really on the right page.
In there are: cinefile, iTunes, myfilm.ch, Teleclub on Demand
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Genre: Drama
Director: Marielle Heller
Actors: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper, among others
What is it about? The hardened and cynical Journalist Lloyd bird to write a Portrait of the children’s series creators Fred Rogers. Although he can’t start at the beginning with a lot of the Rogers, learns bird, through the kindness to appreciate its life and its the Next more.
In there are: Sky Store
Au Poste! – The Guard (24. April 2020)
Genre: Comedy
Director: Quentin Dupieux (Rubber, Le Daim)
Actors: Benoît Poelvoorde, Grégoire Ludig, Marc Fraize, including
What is it about? The policeman Buron has the tools Fugain on the Item. Fugain has discovered in front of his house a dead man. Buron believes, however, that Fugain is the perpetrator might be. Thus, an interrogation that runs anything other than normal starts.
In there are: iTunes, Sky Store, Teleclub on Demand
But Beautiful (24. April 2020)
Genre: Documentation
Director: Erwin Wagenhofer
What is it about? Everything will be fine. So easy it is not the film-maker Erwin wagenhofer. In his latest Film, But Beautiful, he’s looking for the Beautiful and Good, and shows people riding on a new path. How could a good, successful life? A “different” life is even possible?
In there are: iTunes, myfilm.ch
Pavarotti
Genre: Documentation
Director: Ron Howard
What is it about? In his documentary film, Ron Howard depicts the life of legendary Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. In addition to insights into his private life, and tell of welfare work, numerous celebrities of their experiences with the exception of the singer.
In there are: iTunes, Sky Store
Midnight Traveler
Genre: Documentation
Director: Hassan Facility
What is it about? Afghanistan 2015: The Taliban put on the Director Hassan Facility, a bounty. For this reason, the filmmaker leaves his wife and the two minor daughters of the homeland, and hopes for a safe life in distant Europe. But the road there is long and arduous.
In there are: film, Ingo
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Genre: Abeneuer, Comedy
Director: Tyler Nilson, Mike Schwartz
Actors: Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack God say, including
What is it about? Zak is 22 years old and was born with Down’s syndrome to the world. For this reason, he is not being cared for in a home, which fits him though. He has the big dream to be a Wrestler, and’s moving too much, therefore, again and again.
In there are: ITunes, myfilm.ch, Rakuten TV, Sky Store, Teleclub on Demand
All My Loving
Genre: Drama
Director: Edward Berger
Actors: Lars Eidinger, Nele Mueller-Stöfen, Hans Löw, among others
What is it about? Stefan is a Pilot, has a great apartment, a fast car and a lot of beloved. As he loses his hearing and not work any more, clings to his old life: So Stefan the pilot uniform to wear and tears up in hotel bars women.
In there are: Outside the Box
