The VoD releases in the KW17 2020 – News – OutNow

New week, new VoD Releases: Starting this week, among other things, Rian Johnson's entertaining Whodunit "Knives Out", the horror movie "Underwater" and, of course, "Trolls: World Tour" are available.

"Underwater, "Trolls: World Tour", "Knives Out"

To Buy

Underwater

Genre: Horror

Director: William Eubank

Actors: Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, T. J. Miller, among others

What is it about? A group of researchers has a lot of problems, as you seem to be under water lab density. But what exactly caused the damage?! A Horror-Trip starts.

In there are: iTunes, Sky Store, Teleclub on Demand

First Love

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance

Director: Takashi Miike

Actors: Masataka Kubota, Sakurako Konishi, Takahiro Miura, and others

What is it about? After a lost battle, and an ominous diagnosis Boxer Leo stunned to stumble through the night life of Tokyo. There, he meets by chance on the drug-addicted call girl Monica. Leo doesn’t know at this time that a dirty COP, the Yakuza and an assassin of the Chinese triad will usher in a bloody and bullet-Laden night.

In there are: iTunes, Rakuten TV

For Rent

Knives Out (24. April 2020)

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Thriller

Director: Rian Johnson

Actors: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, among others

What is it about? The 85-year-old crime writer Harlan Thrombey is found one Morning, with a cut-throat in his estate. The police believe was a suicide. But the mysterious reasons, hired a private detective Benoit Blanc doesn’t believe in it – and soon finds out Incredible.

In there are: iTunes, Sky Store, Teleclub on Demand

Trolls: World Tour

Genre: Animation

Director: Walt Dohrn, David Smith

What is it about? The Pop-trolls will find out that there are plenty of other Troll-worlds, and thus other types of music. As the Hard-Rocker Barb opens the door to destroy all the other types of music, try the Pop-Trolls Poppy and Branch to stop them.

In there are: iTunes, Rakuten TV, Sky Store, Teleclub on Demand

Moscow just

Genre: Comedy

Director: Micha Lewinsky

Actors: Philippe Graber, Miriam stone, Mike Mueller, and others

What is it about? Zurich, 1989: The dutiful policeman, Victor is introduced to his superiors in a theatre group, to find out more about the possible plot plans. But when he falls in love with the actress Odile, he begins to question whether he is really on the right page.

In there are: cinefile, iTunes, myfilm.ch, Teleclub on Demand

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Genre: Drama

Director: Marielle Heller

Actors: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper, among others

What is it about? The hardened and cynical Journalist Lloyd bird to write a Portrait of the children’s series creators Fred Rogers. Although he can’t start at the beginning with a lot of the Rogers, learns bird, through the kindness to appreciate its life and its the Next more.

In there are: Sky Store

Au Poste! – The Guard (24. April 2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Quentin Dupieux (Rubber, Le Daim)

Actors: Benoît Poelvoorde, Grégoire Ludig, Marc Fraize, including

What is it about? The policeman Buron has the tools Fugain on the Item. Fugain has discovered in front of his house a dead man. Buron believes, however, that Fugain is the perpetrator might be. Thus, an interrogation that runs anything other than normal starts.

In there are: iTunes, Sky Store, Teleclub on Demand

But Beautiful (24. April 2020)

Genre: Documentation

Director: Erwin Wagenhofer

What is it about? Everything will be fine. So easy it is not the film-maker Erwin wagenhofer. In his latest Film, But Beautiful, he’s looking for the Beautiful and Good, and shows people riding on a new path. How could a good, successful life? A “different” life is even possible?

In there are: iTunes, myfilm.ch

Pavarotti

Genre: Documentation

Director: Ron Howard

What is it about? In his documentary film, Ron Howard depicts the life of legendary Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. In addition to insights into his private life, and tell of welfare work, numerous celebrities of their experiences with the exception of the singer.

In there are: iTunes, Sky Store

Midnight Traveler

Genre: Documentation

Director: Hassan Facility

What is it about? Afghanistan 2015: The Taliban put on the Director Hassan Facility, a bounty. For this reason, the filmmaker leaves his wife and the two minor daughters of the homeland, and hopes for a safe life in distant Europe. But the road there is long and arduous.

In there are: film, Ingo

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Genre: Abeneuer, Comedy

Director: Tyler Nilson, Mike Schwartz

Actors: Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack God say, including

What is it about? Zak is 22 years old and was born with Down’s syndrome to the world. For this reason, he is not being cared for in a home, which fits him though. He has the big dream to be a Wrestler, and’s moving too much, therefore, again and again.

In there are: ITunes, myfilm.ch, Rakuten TV, Sky Store, Teleclub on Demand

All My Loving

Genre: Drama

Director: Edward Berger

Actors: Lars Eidinger, Nele Mueller-Stöfen, Hans Löw, among others

What is it about? Stefan is a Pilot, has a great apartment, a fast car and a lot of beloved. As he loses his hearing and not work any more, clings to his old life: So Stefan the pilot uniform to wear and tears up in hotel bars women.

In there are: Outside the Box

