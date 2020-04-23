The next victim of the Corona-pandemic: WOO HAH! Festival 2020 cancelled

The effects of the Corona pandemic, not borders:

After we reported last week that due to the decision of the Federal government, all the major events until the end of August, will, among other things, the Limestone and the splash! The Festival will not take place this yearmeets our Dutch neighbor*now, the same fate. Also in the Netherlands, are prohibited until the end of August all the big events.

Due to this decision, the organizers of the WOO HAH! Festivals in a press release, the cancellation of the festival for this year. In this year’s Line-Up of international high-caliber as Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch and DaBaby, which are not, unfortunately, take their planned trip to the Netherlands were. However, the organisers announced already a replacement appointment: The WOO HAH! in the next year from 9. to 11. July to take place and all previously purchased Tickets will keep their validity. More information, ticket holders*will receive in the next days via E-Mail, according to a press release.

The Festival was held in 2014 for the first Time and was able to come up in the last few years, with the likes of J. Cole, Travis Scott, Future & Chance the Rapper. There are about 35,000 spectators were expected.