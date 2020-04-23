The new “Dune” is better than the David Lynch Version? The large preview in the Podcast – cinema News

The first pictures of Denis Villeneuves “Dune” are there. We summarize in the new edition of the film starts Podcasts, therefore once more, what about the Sci-Fi adaptation of already known, but they also talk about the first film adaptation of David Lynch.

Denis Villeneuves remake of Frank Herbert’s Sci-Fi novel “Dune” is currently one of the most anticipated movies. However, this is not only the ground-breaking source material and the Star-Cast to Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa, but also Director Denis Villeneuve thanks to, delivering with “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” last two masterful Sci-Fi works.

That we got with the first scene pictures finally a glimpse of the new adaptation, take the canvas of love-Moderator Sebastian, as well as the Epix editors Tobias and Julius for the occasion, in our Podcast, the previously known information to gather and to discuss what you hope to gain from the Film, the on 17. December 2020 in the German cinemas will start.

Before it goes in the Podcast, however, the new “Dune”, the car, the Three first have a look back on the unconventional first film adaptation of 1984 by none other than Director-eccentric David Lynch (among others at Amazon available for streaming* ) that doesn’t get lost in the Podcast round-unlike in the movie take – offs-review – but-too-good…

New picture of “Dune”: it has the suits of Zendaya & co. on

