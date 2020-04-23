“The Liar Tweets Tonight” – this is the Anti-Trump-Song just goes viral

On Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, a parody music video in which the US President, Donald Trump funny is made widely used currently. The title of the song The Liar Tweets Tonight is “”, English: “The liar is tweeting tonight.” A parody of the classic “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by the South African Solomon Linda in 1939.

Here is the Original from the year 1939: Video: YouTube/FLORENCOM

In the Video of the comedian Roy Zimmerman Trump gets way belonging be fat. He is represented in the Form of “Don Exotic” as the lying king. A parody of the parody, the makers have operated on the currently very popular figure of the “Tiger Kings”, Joe Exotic,.

Instead of the backing singers, as in the Original, “Wimoweh” to sing, is sung in a parody of “Vote him away”, so “take him”,.

The leftist group “Occupy Democrats” has posted the Video on their Facebook page, where it has been viewed more than 18 million Times. Also on Youtube and Twitter the song has been click already millions of.

Criticism of trump’s press conferences

Trump is taken for his role in the corona of a crisis, as well as his daily press conferences on the grain. “Silent Reporter, silent Doctors, silent science-Nerds”, sings Zimmermann in the Video.

Also, statements of the President that the corona virus is like a flu, or a conspiracy of the Left against him, to be parodied.

Trump’s press conferences are often a campaign event for him self, also he praises again and again the ratings of the press conferences. This despite the fact that the United States, with over 45’000 dead the by far the most from Coronavirus-affected country in the world. (dfr)

