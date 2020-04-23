“The game begins” – On Twitter all of the time talking about Verona Pooth – TV





On Wednesday evening, Johannes B. Kerner welcomed in the ZDF four celebrity Teams to the big TV game tonight. A total of 3.63 million viewers watched as Til Schweiger (56) and his daughter Luna (23), Bettina Zimmermann (45), and live-in partner, Kai Wiesinger (54), Verona Pooth (51) with son San Diego (16) and Oliver Pocher (42) and his wife Amira (27) in the case of “The game begins!” for the victory and 15 000 Euro. And while the Pochers in the ZDF-Show zofften and the couple Zimmermann-Wiesinger won, made especially for something malicious Twitter comments: the advertising icon Verona Pooth. Photo: ZDF / MORRIS MAC MATZEN “data-zoom-src=”https://bilder.bild.de/fotos/verona-pooth-mit-ihren-16-jaehrigen-sohn-san-diego-201414833-70226170/Bild/1.bild.jpg”/> Verona Pooth with her 16-year-old son, San DiegoPhoto: ZDF / MORRIS MAC MATZEN



In the bright green mini-dress and grey boots she kept in the corner of the field. But less your players ‘ qualities as her face surprised many viewers.

The reason is that your, let’s say, for a 51 year old woman pretty wrinkle-free face.

You can look with over 50 top, to prove, among other things, Hollywood Stars such as Halle Berry (53) or Salma Hayek (53). But on Verona, youthful Look, many viewers were not clear, apparently, and made them on Twitter for the topic of the hour.

► “In ‘The game begins’ has won the Pooth Botox-round of ever clear,” was blasphemed.

▶︎ “Remake of ‘The mask’ with Verona Pooth in the main role.”

What Verona says to the spiteful words of some viewers? On request, you can prefer uncommented.