The best styling tips for curvy women

A common mistake that many people make: attire large. “Oversized Fashion is still in Trend, but not necessarily recommended for chubby women, the appearance of the doubt, as they had thrown over a tent,” says fashion consultant Sonja gray from Send in Bavaria. “Often, women choose a wrong size, as they are only fixed to a certain size in the shield,” says Tiffany La, co-founder of the online platform “Wundercurves.de” for XXL-Mode. Much better whether it’s but, body to highlight areas aware of and not to hide anything.

“There are so many different reasons, Plus to wear Size because of the broader Pos, the big bust or the belly,” explains Milena Georg, fashion consultant at style advice Zalon by Zalando. First of all, you have to find out, what to emphasize on your own body and what it wanted to conceal.

Tips for women …

…V-figure:

This shapes the torso is strong. Legs and waist are compared subtly – they are easy to stress. “This will happen if you dare to pants and skirts with patterns or strong colors while you’re wearing up top, quietly held colors and Designs,” explains La. Ideal for women with broad shoulders, trousers with flared legs were.

Also interesting: The 5 most beautiful skirt Trends for the spring

…with a lot of belly:

“Who wants to define less about his belly, emphasizing the other virtues, by the focus is placed on the legs or slender ankles,” explains Tiffany, La. Implement, let the about with longer tops. Short Tops, however, upsetting the figure, making the torso thicker.

…with H-figure:

This body type has little curves – shoulders, waist and hips are about the same in width. “Women with this figure, who do not know, what to emphasize, it helps to create optically a part of the body,” explains Milena Georg. This wrap could help dresses, or wound blouses, or the the waist accent with a colored accessory, such as a cloth.

…with strong legs:

“Who wants to be on the safe side, grabs a pair of pants that is cut up to the hips snugly, and on the thighs, loose falls,” advises an expert on La. Anyone who feels but in Skinny Jeans more comfortable, should wear well.“ Bright washes, especially at the widest Points of the femur, avoiding it is better. Because it generates a great striking surface. Otherwise, high heel shoes lengthen the leg visually. La: “like the width of paragraphs to choose, and at a convenient height pay attention to.”

Also, have courage and try. And…

…of the color:

“The fashion rule that curvy women should wear dark colors, is bullshit”says Tiffany, La. “Often it is the setting of your own in your head, you should change first, before one gives to the wardrobe.” Also Milena Georg holds nothing Because of a color ban: “where I want the looks for diverting, I use strong shades. The Rest you can keep it discreet.“

Also interesting: trendy colors in spring – all of the characters are pastel!

…the Patterns:

Here, too, may be abated. The pattern would not need to be huge, but should be kept somewhat larger, explains George: “Because a lot of small flowers appear over a large area, of course, massive as a few larger ones.”