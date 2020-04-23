Tennis in spite of the Corona-pandemic allowed, DTB plans to tournament Tennis More sports

According to glad, the professionals are likely to be Alternatives – such as about the plans of the German Tennis Federation for a national series from the 8. June. “We are planning to do with 32 men and 24 women, on Monday, the invitations will be sent”, DTB Vice-President Dirk Hordorff said. “With Jan-Lennard Struff and Philipp Kohlschreiber, we have spoken, you are interested and have expressed their willingness.”

“For good purpose”

The series should last for six weeks and only a few trips are necessary to make said Hordorff. First, group games, each with four actors are planned. “The players should be able to complete training matches at a high level without spectators and for the good cause”, Hordorff said. Further Details will be made known to the DTB on Monday, together with the Austrian Association. In Austria a comparable series from the 25. May be started.

In other countries plans for the time arise without an international tournament. Star player Rafael Nadal, Patrick Mouratoglou, Coach of Serena Williams, announced, for example, to want to be in Mallorca or nice, Matches will host.

Proposals for Tennis in corona times

In order to minimize the risk of Infection, apply in the case of the DTB series of special rules. So with the games only the two opponents on the courts as well as a referee. Spectators are not allowed. Like Tennis in Corona-times could also be in the sport, has written down the DTB in an open Letter to the policy in seven points:

The minimum distance to other players of at least 1.5 meters must be continuous, i.e. when Entering and Leaving the place, when changing page, and in the intervals be complied with. The game benches are positioned with a sufficient distance (at least 1.5 meters). The obligatory handshake is omitted. The use of the club restaurants is in accordance with the respectively valid legal regulations for the catering industry. The use of sanitary facilities is in accordance with the applicable statutory provision. Disinfectants will be provided. It is exclusively disposable, use paper towels to. The training operation and implementation of the team’s games shall also be made, taking into account the reference in paragraph 1 to 5 above-mentioned conditions. Each club shall designate a Corona officer to the position of all the regulations.



Status: 19.04.2020, 22:48

