Supermarket Manager shows the hoarder the middle finger MANN.TV

Corona-crisis: supermarket Manager shows the hoarder the middle finger To a customer unequivocally what he thinks of it, 150 packs of toilet paper exchange, pulls out of the head of a super market the middle finger.

Also in Adelaide you know the Problem of empty shelves in times of Corona-crisis. In addition to products such as flour and yeast, lacking many of the supermarkets still mainly on toilet paper. Disproportionate hamster thank purchases.

But what happens when a hoarder is suddenly clear that this has a lot in storage for more stuff than he ever will be able to consume, recently had the opportunity to experience a certain John-Paul Drake, his character is head of the Australian supermarket chain, “Drake’s”.

What exactly happened, described it in a YouTube Video

And so we learn that a customer marched into the Store to be toilet paper exchange. We’re not talking from a roll or a package, but of all the 150 packages, á 32 rolls, that is to say of 4,800 rolls of toilet paper.

Oh Yes, and 150 1-litre packs of disinfectant should go back at the same time.

But not with Drake. “I showed him here,” he says and shows the camera the middle finger. “So someone caused the problems throughout the country”, said the man, and continues:

“If everyone would only buy the things he needs in the short term, everything would be fine. But in fact, there are too many people who hoard products and can buy, you will never need.“

Fortunately, there are already purchase limits for certain items that are needed in these times of all urgent.

“These limits are there to share the article. So that everybody can get something in our supermarket.“