Supermarket Manager shows the hoarder the middle finger MANN.TV

Arjun Sethi
Corona-crisis: supermarket Manager shows the hoarder the middle finger To a customer unequivocally what he thinks of it, 150 packs of toilet paper exchange, pulls out of the head of a super market the middle finger.

Also in Adelaide you know the Problem of empty shelves in times of Corona-crisis. In addition to products such as flour and yeast, lacking many of the supermarkets still mainly on toilet paper. Disproportionate hamster thank purchases.

