Streaming instead of the cinema Blockbuster for the Couch culture

You have knubbelige faces, and huge ears, and it is available in all the colors of the rainbow, and their hairstyles look like brightly colored flames, the fire-extinguishing of hair spray were fixed. Four years ago thanks to Dreamworks Animation to make the leap from the children’s rooms to the big screen managed. But the trolls would, lead from the Emergency born, a Revolution in the cinema, would you trust probably but no one.

Now, it is so far: The second adventure of the colorful mythical creatures, “Meteora World Tour”, has skipped on Thursday became the first major Studio film in the Corona-crisis, the cinema evaluation completely. For the price of 14.99 euros, you can rent it in the German-speaking region for two days – in the case of the popular providers like Sky Store, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play. Thus, the Dreamworks Parent company, Universal tested a new strategy to stay in spite of the global cinema forced break in the business.

From the USA, where the model for at least two weeks is tested, there have been success stories. Universal announced to have the most successful digital premiere put on all Streaming platforms have reached the movie space one of the Downloads, the revenues were ten times higher than that of a normal Home Entertainment film releases. Exact Figures are, unlike cinema-goers, in the streaming business is not published, but the participating provider Fandango about confirmed exceptionally high access.

With this large-scale trial Universal from most of the other Studios have moved their hotly – anticipated top-of – the title of the new James Bond, the second string of “Wonder Woman”, Tom Cruise and his “Top Gun”sequel in the future. To move “instead of our films, we wanted to create an Option for people at home, which is accessible and affordable,” said Jeff Shell, the chief of NBC Universal. Warner Brothers makes a similar, first, limited step, when the animated film “Scooby!” goes online in may, Disney unveiled its Fantasy adventure “Artemis Fowl” in the June digital of Disney Plus. In Germany, in turn, X-rental, tested with his “kangaroo Chronicles” the early jump of a top title on the download platforms.

“We are the cinema owners will not forget”, are you angry with your Association-in-chief in the United States

Since the case is again different, because the Comedy of the work-shy, cheeky Kreuzberg bag of the animal was still started regularly on the big screen. The Film was ranked number one in the Charts, and 540 000 visitors were counted, as the German cinemas corona their doors due to had to close. Unlike the American Studios, but the German filmmakers, the throw with the adoption of the funding will also support statutory provisions and under are not allowed to skip, just the window of time for cinema release – it had to institution with the Federal film Board (FFA) to be negotiated.

Came out of a model where the cinemas are now involved with five to ten percent of the “kangaroo”digital revenues- roughly the amount that the X-rental, then its the regular price for the Option to “Buy” at Amazon, Apple TV, Maxdome and videoload hit the floor. The “kangaroo” was from the beginning of April to be available at a cost of € 16.99 and captured, also number one on many download charts. “Our digital previously best-selling titles,” says the X-rentals-Boss Leila Hamid. “However, these revenues replace the revenue we would have made in the cinema.” Exact Figures are not mentioned here – however, it can be said that the high price strategy was only of short duration. In the meantime, you can rent the “kangaroo” for 4,99 Euro, which is in the range of all the other home cinema title.

Thanks to the participation of the cinemas in this country there is no major protests against the new digital strategies – different in the USA. John Fithian, the head of the National Association of theater owners in America, was Hollywood Reporter unusually clear: “All the other Studios have made it clear that the model cinema will work for you that they will bring their films to the screen, once the Virus is done. All of them have talked to us. Only Universal has the model been infiltrated. We are the cinema owners will not forget.”

The cinema in fear of precedents that could alter the delicate balance on the cinema market after the Corona-crisis. Longer the Studios, producers, and the right of seller to insist, to shorten the time in which a Film is cinemas exclusively available in the U.S. traditionally, ninety days, according to the German guidelines for at least four or five, regularly six months. News of the success of profitable digital premieres in the time of crisis could cause the conflict to escalate further, but might also lead to new solutions for the future.

“The crisis is a special situation, but you will also be an accelerant for the industry,” says Leila Hamid of X-rental. “A Film like the kangaroo Chronicles’ needs without any question, an exclusive cinema window. But the discussion must wait, as long as we after cinema release, the digital evaluation, which existed before, and we absolutely should work together to find solutions for the time during and after the crisis.”

It indicates where the solution could be: A faster jump on the domestic screens but the cinema, as in the case of the “kangaroos” were financially involved: “It helps nothing, in this Situation, the old principles of dwelling.”

Finally, with regard to the trolls with the bright colored flames hairstyles, could it be that Universal sees you rabbit at the end but only as a practical experiment and not as their most valuable possession. There are still two films, in the Studio, not equal to, more invested, and of which there are much higher gains hoped for. Even the Macho-heavy foot-Geröhre “Fast and Furious 9”, that should come in may. And again, the return of the small yellow audience favorites with the loud-mouthed laugh, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”, scheduled for the summer. Both of them are moved to the next year – for a really big, wide-walled cinema start.