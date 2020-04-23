StayHome: So you Henning May entertain, the Giant Rooks and co. from home | Lifestyle

For weeks, artists are not allowed to occur due to Corona. Henning May, or the Giant Rooks post your vocals now, therefore, easy to from home. So you entertain your Stars from the “home office”.

HENNING MAY write “live” Song

Henning May from AnnenMayKantereit makes for us home music on Instagram. One of the AMK-Songs, “I’ll go today no more” has transformed to dance, he in a Corona Version.

I know, I said,

today I am at the Start.

But it is not clear

due to Corona. Henning May on Instagram

Otherwise, Henning May post a Cover of “Over at Penny,” of Of Because of Lisbeth.

Striking: In the Background of the Videos you see a sign “Moria? #LeaveNoOneBehind“

Henning May make a refugee camp on the island of Lesvos in Greece. Just because we here in Germany also “own problems” with the Corona Virus, may not be to other forget.

#LeaveNoOneBehind = Back let’ anyone

In the refugee camp in Moria catastrophic conditions. Originally the camp was designed according to the daily mirror for 3000 asylum seekers. Meanwhile, there came over 20,000 under. The hygienic care would be inadequate, the human rights organization. Would break out the Virus, it would be a potential death sentence for many refugees, living in a confined space together.

Under the Hashtag #LeaveNoOneBehind Henning May shows that we need to stick together and help other people. He “entertains” us with not only his Videos, but also every Time a Message.

GIANT ROOKS are #togethera Thome

Just because all of you should stay home and do not meet, does not mean for the Giant Rooks, that there has to be a music break. Rehearsals continue – only with enough Social Distancing distance. On Instagram, the Band then cuts to Clips from the respective home Studio. Out a Cover of “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, for example.

No way to stop us from doing music together. Here’s our quarantine ‘blinding lights‘ cover by the incredible @theweeknd 🤍Hope you like it! We’ve been thinking of doing this regularly till we can meet in our rehearsal space again. What do you want us to cover next? leave a comment! 🌞

#blinding lights #giantrooks

giantrooksmusic,

Instagram

, 29.3.2020, at 19:04





LEONIDS with the #StayTheFuckHome Session

On Instagram, the Leon have launched iden your own Session, with continuing attention to the fact that we should stay at home: #StayTheFuckHome Session

Jacob, the ides singers in the Leon, is also at home and entertains us on E-Piano. The Fans can write under each Session, which Songs to perform to Jacob in the next Video.

Friends, how are you? Everything is fresh? How is the situation at home? Jacob was hardworking and neat what gekloppt in the keys! 💣 Look at this really nice Mash-Up-Medley-Dingsbumms masterpiece. Included this time are:

@mialisamarie @rikasband @kummer_official @rageagainst themachine @Jeremias music @annenmaykantereit @images, book, music @blonde.official

If you want to, and if this goes to #stayhome even longer, then he’d strum next time a whole song to cheer Rhodes. But which one? 🤔 For more suggestions, please! 😍 The hottest there is, then, soon to be on YouTube in landscape format! Hdl 😘😘😘

Leon Leon iden iden iden Leon,

Instagram

, 22.3.2020, at 18:15





Two Medleys, there was now. For example, with Songs of sorrow, picture book, or AnnenMayKantereit.

RICCARDO SIMONETTI is cooking without a kitchen

While Instagram is just flooded with banana bread recipes, and each of the second Story of the newly discovered love for cooking is, taking care of Influencers, Riccardo Simonetti to all have no big kitchen. He has started on his channel just a little cooking show – without kitchen appliances, but with hair straighteners, hair dryer and iron.

Fatoni, Juse Ju, Mauli, panic tanks & Enaka deliver anthem for stay-at-home

Fatonis Andorra Tour is like most of the other Events for the first time on the ice. For this he had time, his Song “mode” in a up-to-date Remake umzudichten. Together with the Homies Juse Ju, Mauli and panic tanks (of the antelope gear) will be a celebration of the home’s four walls and a Bathrobe Drip.

Danger Dan writes a Song about noodles and toilet paper

In addition to panic tanks Danger Dan of the antelope aisle a couple of rows written to the Corona Virus, or rather the universally ridiculed toilet paper many hamsterei of our fellow citizens. In the best singer-songwriter Style and a lot of Pathos behind Danger Dan asks what the hell the Sh*** with the Hamsterei to.

SDP: The night from Friday to Monday in the Corona Edition

The original song is already 2012, but still very good for a Corona Remake, simply because quarantine is the opposite of a party weekend. Who needs a short time in a good mood, it is allowed to use here.

The DASDING power choir feat. Head voice – I wonder (Philipp Dittberner Cover)

We have asked you whether or not your world want to be stars, and also safe from home, and you said “Yes”. And let’s be honest, who needs a Beyonce when he has the DASDING User and handset behind. 😉

I wonder in the DASDING-Version against Corona

🌎 International entertain artists from home

John Krasinski with good news on YouTube

While we are confronted in the News for weeks, pretty mono-thematic, with more or less bad news to Corona, is the need extreeeeem high, finally to hear good news. The John Krasinski thought. The actor you might know from the Film “A Quiet Place”, moderated now from home a news show with only good news. On his YouTube channel SomeGoodNews was looking at his first Video (which he did a week ago, uploaded to) now 13 million Times.

Turn on and good news enjoy!

MILEY CYRUS: a daily talk show on Instagram

“Bright Minded: Live with Miley” is the name of the new talk show on Instagram. Miley Cyrus “hits” from Monday to Friday via video chat to different guests.

Among other things, Ellen-were DeGeneres, or her father Billie Ray Cyrus.

I associate myself with special guests and we discuss how to stay in-the-dark-times LIT. Miley Cyrus on her talk show

In the next few days, other Dua Lipa, Hilary Duff, Bebe Rexha and her sister Noah Cyrus will be a guest.

Tyga & Curtis Roach – Bored in the house

TikTok is not responsible for the little Songs go suddenly extremely steep. Sometimes there are also born Hits – or at least the Sample of it. The Detroit Rapper Curtis Roach has uploaded the beginning of March, when TikTok is a Video in which he drums on the table and a Line of raps that speaks to the world from the soul: “I’m bored in the house and I’m in the house bored”.

Logically, the TikTok-User went directly to the factory and have ensured that this precious and witty piece of poetry goes viral, and finally, the good Tyga in front of the feet falls. You can see the result here:

Also, MACHINE GUN KELLY delivers a “lock-down sessions”

The Rapper Machine Gun Kelly delivers a bit of variety on his channel: Time Instrumentals, then complete Studio feel to it. In any case, but a lot of distraction and pastime.

LIZZO meditate with your followers

Also Lizzo provides us on Insta with the musical Videos. But on a slightly different art. Each Video starts with a small flute concert:

Generally speaking, there are meditation videos, the Lizzo because of high loads. With her you can go to the various Mantras and relaxation exercises, and thus in the corona times, a bit of Self-Care operate.

DIPLO & DILLON Francis put on a B2B for us

Those were the days when you could celebrate with his best friends, in a Bar or Club. You can still! While at home, but Diplo and Dillon Francis have made for us a live set in the live stream on YouTube: “Coronight Fever”

Luckily, you can see it even now:

Click here for even more live music, for example, Kontra K and Alice Merton