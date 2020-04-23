Special YouTube anniversary: 15 years Ago, it was the first Video – Digital

A user rummages on YouTube. (Icon image) Photo: Analysis Studio/Shutterstock.com





With an 18-second Clip-it all started: 15 years Ago the first Video was published on YouTube.

Virtually everyone who has ever used the Internet is familiar with YouTube. The meteoric rise of the video platform started 15 years ago with only a few seconds short Clip. The German Merseburg-born YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim (40) published under the title “Me at the zoo” (in English: “I at the Zoo”) on 23. In April 2005, the Video.





Probably the most important YouTube Clip in the history of the platform did not in terms of content, have too much to offer. In the 18-second snippet Karim stands in front of the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo and is told: “The cool thing about these guys is that they have very, very, very long proboscis. There’s nothing more to say actually.”

In the past 15 years, Karim has accumulated with “Me at the zoo” to date, more than 90 million views, and around 790,000 Followers with the Video. It is so far the only Clip that was uploaded under the profile of “jawed”. That may be a lot of, in international comparison, these Figures are nothing out of the ordinary.

YouTube Stars such as PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg, 30, “This Book Loves You”) rack up with your Videos, usually within a few days or even hours of several million clicks. Especially music videos, are extremely popular. The currently most viewed Clip is from Luis Fonsi (42) and Daddy Yankee (43). The Video for summer Hit “Despacito”that has already been published in January 2017, now has more than 6.7 billion calls. It will take probably a long time, until the entire world’s population has seen the music video – at least on paper.