Snacks without sugar: date-almond bars from Kristen Bell to do it yourself!

The date-almond bars by Kirsten Bell are made as fast as lightning itself!

The cereal bar of Kirsten Bell contains a lot of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, which are anti-inflammatory and mood-elevating!



Ingredients for about eight bars:

80 g of hearty oatmeal · 50 g pistachio kernels 120 g of almond kernels · 50 g pumpkin seeds · 100 g of pitted Soft dates · 1 tablespoon coconut oil · 3 TABLESPOONS agave syrup · 80 g dried cranberries 50 g cocoa nibs · baking paper

So it is made:

Oatmeal, pistachios, almonds and pumpkin seeds on a baking sheet and bake in a preheated oven (electric oven: 175 °C/convection: 150 °C) for approximately 10 minutes of roasting, take out and leave to cool. In the meantime, chop the dates coarsely, 3 TBSP water, coconut oil, and agave syrup in the Universal-shredder finely mix. With nuts, seeds, oatmeal, cranberries and cocoa nibs in the mix. Mass approximately 1.5 cm high in a with baking paper a rectangular baking dish put on the form or on a baking sheet, sprinkle, press down firmly and bake in a preheated oven on the 2. Rail from the bottom (electric oven: 150 °C/ convection bake: 125 °C) for about 30 minutes. Out take, in the Form on a cake grid allow to cool. In approximately 8 bar cut.

About 50 minutes; Per piece of about 340 kcal; 9 g; fat 20 g, carbohydrates 28 g

