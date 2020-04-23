Short hair you are wearing now as a A-Line Bob

Who gets bored of his hair style in the long run, is guaranteed to be a Bob-hairstyles (always!) find. The Trends for the hairstyles classic offer the right variant for every face shape, for long, medium long and short hair, and care are wonderfully light and on top of that, absolutely chic. In the spring of 2020, the Bob is, especially as the asymmetrical haircut in Trend and gives its wearer as a A-Line Bob Nonchalance and extravagance. To whom is the trend of hairstyle and how to style it.

Bob hairstyles: Short hair you are wearing now as a trend hairstyle A-Line Bob

Photo: Imaxtree Kaia Gerber, Backstage at Alberta Ferretti spring/summer 2020 with the Trend of hairstyle A-Line Bob

Short hair and medium long hair with the A-Line Bob and an airy spring Update: it is Characteristic for the trend of hairstyle, the asymmetric gradient is the edge – hence the English name as Bob in a-lineindicating the angle-cut structure of the Bob hairstyle. Already at the beginning of the 2000s, the hairstyle experienced by celebrity wearers such as Victoria Beckham a lot of popularity. While in the past seasons classic Bob hairstyles like the accurate abbreviated version of the Short Bob or a flowing Long Bob Trend earnings, returns to 2020 now also the asymmetric shape.

Trend hairstyle: Who is the A-Line Bob is?

As with other versions of the Bob, is also an a-Line Bob in different lengths and hair types. This makes it the ideal trend hairstyle of the season, the short cut, as long hair is more extravagance. Because the hair with an asymmetrical edge, and therefore visually more Fullness, the Trend of the hair cut particularly beneficial for women with fine hair. While oval, heart shaped and long faces is a short Bob, A-line as well as its longer version, flatters the A-Line Bob Long Bob how to Backstage at Givenchy or Gucci round faces. But also distinctive, androgynous facial features can wear the A-Line Bob well. Curls line come in through the cut in A new jump force, which is why the trend of hairstyle from the Runway is also great for wavy or natural kinky hair.

Photo: Imaxtree The A-Line Bob in the Trend variant as a Long Bob Backstage at Givenchy spring/summer 2020

Photo: Imaxtree The A-Line Bob into a longer variant Backstage at Gucci spring/summer 2020

Hair trend in the spring: How to style the A-Line Bob now?

In its Styling the Bob is A-line cut comfortable easy to care for. According to your mood wearing either ultra-sleek by smoothing the hair, then a hair wax to it and then, with a little hair spray fixed. Just as nice and particularly chic for special occasions, or more variety in the daily Style of A-Line Bob as the trend of hairstyle looks laid out in gentle waves, as the Actresses Brie Larson or Margot Robbie would be happy to wear to Red Carpet Events. You used a Curler that attracts the individual sections of hair and then, with a little hair spray fixed. Alternatively, turning the hair on curlers or Papilotten and then air dry. For more volume, it provides, if you knead before Styling the Bob-hairstyles a little Texturizing Spray or powder on the head in the hair lengths and then the usual dressing.

