Shirley Knight died at the age of 83

The Hollyood legend, which was awarded in the 1960s, two Oscar nominations for ‘The Dark at the end of the stairs’ (1960) and ‘Sweet bird of youth’ (1962), died on Wednesday (22. April) in San Marcos, Texas, of natural causes. Shirley’s daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins announced the sad news via Facebook: “dear mother, early on the Morning of 22. April you’ve gone, and your sweet soul has left us for a better place. I was at your side and you went peacefully. To me you were ‘just a Mom’, for some you were ‘Miss Knight’, ‘Miss Shirley’, ‘Mama Shirley’ (for my students), ‘Shirl the Girl’ (for your friends), and ‘Shirley Knight’ for your Fans.”