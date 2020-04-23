Selfie-questionnaire: Friedrich Liechtenstein is committed to the alcohol as a contraceptive

A lot of drink prevents unwanted pregnancies! A Selfie-questionnaire with Friedrich Liechtenstein.





of Daniel Benedict

23. April 2020, At 06:31

Berlin | Interviews belong to the everyday life of Celebrities and journalists. The dare never to ask your best questions. The other washes around. Stop it! In the Selfie-Interview our conversation partner to answer questions that go to – and the proof with a picture of the same.

Today answers Friedrich Liechtenstein. In the new Travel Podcast “Precious Exile” he tells the story of German luxury hotels. The production is one of the first Offered, with ProSiebenSat.1 his Audio-on-Demand platform FYEO (“For Your Ears Only”) starts.

Mr. Lichtenstein, as you will see after Waking up?

I’m without sunglasses.

What do you see when you look out of your window?

The Plattenbau in the middle.



Friedrich Liechtenstein

With which animal you share your life?

With a lazy animal, but we have never seen.

What is the Nastiest you ever had in your mouth?

I have thought long and hard… I couldn’t think of anything. My oral Phase is long gone.

What is your hässlichstes piece of clothing?

What I don’t like, get away immediately.

What is the auto-correcting your name?

Fuck Erich fucking stone (did you mean something like this?)

How popular you were in school?

Very … for some.

How well you treat the plants in your room?

In times of Corona, very good. On my terrace also a lot to manage.



Friedrich Liechtenstein

What was the worst part of puberty?

The Sand (he was also the most Beautiful).

How does alcohol your personality?

If I drink a lot of, it is a very good contraceptive.

How to change the road your personality?

Driving relaxes me very much. With my family in the direction of summer, is one of the most beautiful things in the world.

With whom you will be confused most of the time?

With old men with a Beard and sunglasses.

With whom would you like to be confused?

With Anyone. I would like to be recognized.

What piece of memorabilia from your Childhood do you have?

A Sepp Womser-painted cardboard bucket from the laboratory of my father, filled with Kasper dolls from aunt Lenchen.



Friedrich Liechtenstein

