Selena Gomez is suing video game-maker in $ 10 million

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0


The creators of the Video game “Clothes Forever – Styling Game” by be Selena Gomez a total of 10 million dollars sued. The reason is That the Smartphone Game is advertised with a Subject, the actress and singer looks confusingly similar. Specifically, it’s a digital copy Cover photosthat was originally recorded for the Flare magazine.

The Video game is a classic Dress-up Game, in which you can buy against a virtual currency, clothing and accessories. The cost for the In-App-purchases are between 1 and 99 dollars. Selena Gomez is not the only Star that is advertised with the game. Also pictures Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian similar to in the game.

