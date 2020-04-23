Samsung brings as of today, Apple Music on its Smart TVs – Samsung Newsroom, Germany

Music streaming service from Apple is now expanding the entertainment range of Samsung Smart TVs

Apple Music has expanded the range of entertainment on Samsung Smart TVs and provides the consumer with from now on, ad-free access to over 60 million Songs, thousands of playlists, music videos, and Live Radio channels. Samsung is the first TV manufacturer to offer Apple Music on its Smart TVs. Users in over 100 countries can now enjoy Apple’s Music instantly on your Samsung Smart TVs.

As people around the world spend now more time at home, Samsung has expanded its Smart TVs for more entertainment. With Apple Music subscribers can advertising from now on more than 60 million Songs free stream, watch music videos and thousands of playlists, scour, compiled by renowned music experts. The music streaming service is available on all Samsung TVs Smart from the model years 2018 to 2020 is available.

Subscribers of Apple’s Music can rely on individual days of the recommendations, or in the popular radio station Beats 1 listen in, the exclusive shows from artists such as Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, and Elton John is offering.

In addition, subscribers will also get access to a new “home with Apple Music”content, including a new editorial Playlists, FaceTime group chats with artists at home, artists, interviews, Playlists, and much more.

Entertainment focus

“It was always our goal, to provide users with the best possible entertainment. As people spend more time at home, we are committed to this task, currently, is stronger than ever,“ says Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Samsung Electronics. “Last year we were the first TV manufacturer that has offered the Apple TV App, and today we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple contributes significantly to the outstanding entertainment our Smart TVs – especially when it comes to the selection of content on the Smart TV.“

Owners of Samsung Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store with your Apple ID in to an existing Account to login or the login procedure directly from your TV from the start. Owners of Samsung Smart TVs can test Apple Music with an individual, family or student subscription for 3 months for free.

In addition to the extensive range of Apple Music subscribers can enjoy on your Samsung TVs Smart also original broadcasts, current concerts and other exclusive content.

For more information about the Smart TVs from Samsung, see: https://www.samsung.com/de/tvs/