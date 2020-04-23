Record Mogul wants to be the life of Whitney Houston vefilmen

Biography of the superstar

Berlin (dpa) – the life of the 2012 deceased music legend Whitney Houston (1963-2012) should be re-filmed. Produced the biography according to Reports from U.S. media, from the music producer Clive Davis, who discovered Houston once.

In an interview for the Director of the canadian Stella Meghie (“The Photograph is thus”), the screenplay is said to come from Anthony McCarten (“Bohemian Rhapsody”). The working title of the film is like a Hit of Whitney Houston “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”. The biography is to illuminate the entire career of the singer.

Houston was one of the biggest Stars of the 80s. Their albums sold millions of copies. She enjoyed great success as an actress. At the beginning of the 90s, you played along side Kevin Costner in the movie “Bodyguard”. Twice her life was made into a movie already. The musician was found dead in February 2012 at the age of 48 years dead in a hotel room in Beverly Hills.