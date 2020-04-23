Process of R. Kelly is moved

Image: Pool / Getty Images News

The process against the former pop star R. Kelly has been moved to September. The 53-Year-old must answer for itself because of sexual abuse before the court.

Due to the Corona-crisis, the process could not take place on its originally scheduled date.

Process of R. Kelly in September

R. Kelly is still as a singer and Rapper known. He became, among other things, with the song “I Believe I Can Fly” is known. With more than 150 million records sold, he is considered to be one of the most successful music artists in the world. Robert Slyvester Kelly, as he is called with civil name, but since the summer of 2019 in prison. In Chicago, as well as in New York and Minnesota long indictments are against him. Among other things, due to the sexual abuse of minors. R. Kelly protested however its innocence.

The trial against the singer would actually at 7. July to start. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic of this appointment was, however, realisticsaid U.S. district judge Ann Donnelly from the Federal court in Brooklyn.

The allegations date back to 1994

Kelly has already been accused of multiple criminal sexual acts with Minors. The first allegations reaching back to the year 1994. In may 2010, has talked to him in the process due to the production of child pornography free. In 2019, said the U.S. television channel Lifetime a six-hour series entitled “Surviving R. Kelly” from. They dealt with the allegations against the Rapper. 13. July 2019 has been taken R. Kelly again. In the meantime, the public Prosecutor’s office accuses him of 13 offences including production of child pornography, seduction of minors, sexual exploitation and obstruction of justice. The process against him is now 27 am. September take place.