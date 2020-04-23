Prince Charles will be the next TikTok-Star? Stars

While he had to recover from his Corona disease, has discovered the heir to the throne, his enthusiasm for Online entertainment.

A few weeks ago I was diagnosed with Prince Charles (71) of the dangerous Coronavirus. To not take any risks and to be as fast as possible back to health, came to pass that Charles immediately in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the British heir to the throne of the symptoms of the disease, has recovered, but would like to stay at his Scottish seat, to no further risk. The “Country Life“Magazine has to tell Charles now, as he distributes the time during the Isolation the most.

Excited by viral Video Hits

For the personal distraction of the Royal then you can cash in on fun, Online entertainment, and praises the numerous possibilities of the Internet. The new technology will not allow it to work for the people, only “more”, but also to stay “through virtual Parties, games and singing in contact”. He had also seen “some of the funniest Videos in a long time”.

Sounds very much as if Charles, in his Internet-travel is encountered on the TikTok Portal. This social network allows its users to post self-filmed music videos, and excited also by international Superstars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger (72), Khloé Kardashian (35) or Justin Bieber (26).

Congratulations on the Webcam

Although Charles has admitted in an interview with the magazine, its special for fun, viral Clips Do, however, on what platforms he uses the most. Therefore, it is unlikely that the us is soon to be a singing Royal met virtually. And that, although the Royal Webcam is often in operation. So Prince Charles with his mother Queen Elizabeth II by video conference to the 94. Birthday congratulated is also in regular contact with his son Prince William (37) and Duchess Kate (38).