Pierce Brosnan saved my life

That Halle Berry is alive today, thanks to James Bond. More specifically, it owes it to Pierce Brosnan, the Oscar-winner 2002 in the 007 movie “die another day” stand in front of the camera.

In the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, 53, revealed-Year-old now: “There should be a totally sexy scene, I seduce him with a Fig. I’ve swallowed me unfortunately it. The Fig was stuck in my throat and Pierce jumped up and did the Heimlich maneuver on me. That was not sexy.“ Hall is your colleagues are up to, today, eternally grateful for: “James Bond knew the Heimlich maneuver! Pierce was there for me and he will always be one of my favorite people in this world!“

RND/sin