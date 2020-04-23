Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry during the filming of James Bond’s life

Pierce Brosnan, embodied in a number of films as secret agent James Bond, is also a real-life Hero. At least for his earlier film partner Halle Berry.

In the fight for the Good James Bond is a pity of course, by no means. No matter whether or not a dangerous villain, or an entire army of opponents – 007 takes it with any opponent. Here, each agent is with him, and often enough his paid adversary with their lives. The secret agent is not clever only in the handling of weapons, but also can save lives, proves an anecdote that Halle Berry will now host Jimmy Kimmel in the US-Late-Night-Show told. Accordingly, Pierce Brosnan, the 53-Year – old in the rotation saved to “James Bond-die another day” (2002) the life.

“I was supposed to be sexy and try to seduce him with a Cowardly,” recalled the actress, the unlock by Video in the “The Tonight Show” einklinkte. Instead of Brosnan bewitch alias 007, it was quite different: “I swallowed it, and he had to get up and the Heimlich maneuver make. That was not sexy.” The quick Intervention of Brosnan’s going to forget him Berry never, as she said: “He was there for me, he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.”

Source: teleschau – the media service GmbH