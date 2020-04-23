Paris Jackson plays Jesus in new movie with Bella Thorne

Paris Jackson (22) has pulled a new roll of film in the country! The daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson (✝of 50) comes to your dream of a meaningful spectacle closer to career. After their participation in “Gringo” and “Star”, as well as a guest role in the third “Scream”-season, the 22 will be-Year-old again soon in a movie production – and as the son of God in the indie movie “Habit”!

Such as The Sun reported Paris in the strip at the side of Bella Thorne (22) play ball. The former Disney Star will embody a girl with a Jesus fetish, which is embroiled in a brutal drug trade. To save her life, disguised as a nun. What Part of Paris does figure in the story, is still a mystery. Possibly it could be but a dream appearance – this would also explain the female Jesus-representation.

In addition to Bella and Paris, there will be another familiar face in the strip of Janell shirt cliff: Also Gavin Rossdale (54) will play a role. When the Film is launched in theaters, but it’s currently not yet known.

