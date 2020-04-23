Opening of the border for tourists could come

Photo: Thomas Kronsteiner / Getty Images News

Compared to the ARD talk show by Sandra Maischberger, the Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian has just to step to the border have expressed opening.

“Of course it is the goal that we drive the limits down again,” said Short in an Interview.

Step border opening to Germany

22. April showed Sebastian Kurz about the freedom to travel between Germany and Austria optimistic. Both countries were at the containment of Coronavirus in a good way. This is the prerequisite for a revival of tourism. An exact date for the opening of the borders, he did not call but. 21. April announced wise of the Chancellor to Pursue a “step” opening of the border for tourists. “We are here, in particular, in contact with countries that are as successful as we are, such as, for example, our Czech and German neighbors,” he said in Vienna.

The Coronavirus pandemic, restricting travel, currently the world’s strong. Because many of the country’s borders are closed, the airline is partially at a standstill, and the train travel are restricted. In addition, output lead bans to less car traffic in cities and also public transport are less used.

Sebastian Kurz: Meeting with family and friends in may is possible

In addition, stressed Short in the ARD talk show that in Austria, the prevailing output restrictions will expire with the end of April to a large extent. Previously, the government had announced that with the beginning of may, all shops are allowed to open. Members and friends Meet with the family to be then again possible. Short the quick and restrictive Actions of the government and discipline of the citizens mentioned as the main reason for the declining number of new infections in Austria: “The Situation is well under control,” he said in “Maischberger. The Week”.