Nature parks in Africa to inspire with Online Safaris

Image: usan Schmitz / Shutterstock.com

In Kenya and South Africa, nature parks and Hotels offer Online-Safaris, in order to ensure also in the corona of a crisis for an adventure. Via Livestream on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, you can see the Safari is almost up close.

Twice a day is the live stream to an Online Safari.

Africa offers Online Safaris

Tourists who book a Safari, make a Much of the tourism revenue in Kenya and South Africa. Due to the global corona crisis, Hotels and natural parks were forced to close, thus also the guests stayed. Numerous protection areas must now financial difficulties expect. After all, lack of Ol Pejetaa game reserve in Kenya, around 70 percent of the revenue.

And also according to the corona crisis The support of the protected areas can offer natural parks and Hotels now twice a day and a Livestream. So User can experience a Safari on the digital route, and lions, elephants, giraffes, and co. free to watch.

Safari via Livestream

The Hotel Group devices features four different reserves and takes the viewers on a very special adventure. And also the natural Park Ol Pejeta offers twice-a-day live stream. The Safari Videos to be Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube live transfer. Thus, if you want to offer the guests something, which had to your trip to Africa due to the Corona pandemic cancel.

Here for the live stream of devices.